Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are adorable together in the new Kylie Baby campaign. The mother-and-daughter duo star in a dreamy video for the beauty mogul's upcoming baby line. Jenner shared the video on Instagram on Friday. The campaign features the 24-year-old star and the 3-year-old toddler in a fantastical scene of an amusement park set in the clouds.

The upcoming "Stormi-tested-and-approved" baby care products are made with vegan and clean formulas. The initial launch will include tear-free Gentle Shampoo, Gentle Conditioners, Bubble Bath and Moisturizing Lotion.

"It was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when I became a mom. I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! I’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family!" Jenner wrote on Instagram.

Fun fact: the bubble bath product used in the pic of Stormi that went viral in early 2020 is the Kylie Baby Bubble Bath! According to the Kylie Baby website, each product is pediatrician-tested, gluten-free, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and free of paraben, sulfate and silicone.

Kylie Baby is the latest addition to Jenner's string of businesses. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, who is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, recently launched Kylie Swim.

Check back with ET Style to shop Kylie Baby when it launches on Sept. 28!

