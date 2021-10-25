Devin Booker Kisses Kendall Jenner Courtside in Rare PDA Moment
Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Relationship With De…
Kardashian Kids Attend Kylie Jenner's Halloween Dinner Party
Watch Kim Kardashian Freak Out Over Ice Bath
Scott Disick Spotted With Kardashian Family Following Alleged DM…
Kim Kardashian Plays Sister Kourtney and Jokes About Kanye West …
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Daughter Penelope's Goth Halloween Lo…
Kardashians, Addison Rae and More React to Kourtney Kardashian a…
Watch Kim Kardashian Record Her 'Saturday Night Live' Rap in the…
SNL: Kim Kardashian Shares a Kiss WITH Pete Davidson and Gets Fl…
Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pete Davidson Impersonating Him on ‘…
Kim Kardashian's Kids Troll Her by Listening to Song 'JAM' on Re…
Watch Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm Totally Ignore Her!
Kim Kardashian Brings Famous Pals to ‘SNL’ for Hilarious Sketch,…
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Sister Kourtney's Hilarious Hidden Tale…
Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Reaction When People Call Daughter T…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged!
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Meanest Thing North Has Said to Her a…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged, Adele to Sit …
Scott Disick Is ‘Not Happy At All’ About Kourtney Kardashian's E…
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are going public like never before! The often-private couple didn't hold back over the weekend at the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kendall cheered on her 24-year-old NBA star boyfriend while sitting courtside with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber. The 25-year-old model went casual in a black jacket and black pants with olive green heels.
But it was after the Suns beat the Lakers 115 to 105 that Devin surprised fans by rushing to his girlfriend and giving her a hug and a kiss.
The couple have been dating for more than year, but have kept their romance relatively private.
Back in June, Kendall confirmed that Devin is her boyfriend on the reunion special for Keeping Up With the Kardashians and explained why she's chosen to keep her love life private.
"I feel like it's always worked better for me that way," she shared at the time. "I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter. It's not for anyone else to judge."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kendall Jenner Jokes She Feels 'Personally Attacked' by Devin Booker
Kylie Jenner Jokes About Her 'Pregnancy Brain' While Out With Kendall
Kendall Jenner 'Wasn't Really Shocked' By Sister Kylie's Pregnancy