Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are still going strong. A source tells ET that the relationship is not only serious, but that the couple is "in a really great space."

"Kendall and Devin are in a really great space. They get along so seamlessly and have really fallen hard for one another. It's serious for sure," the source says.

The pair, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, have not only fallen for each other, but love that their relationship has been so easy thus far.

"They love that they can genuinely be themselves around each other. It takes no effort and things are easy. They both love that," the source adds.

And it seems like the Kar-Jenner family approves of Booker as well, with the source adding that "Kendall's family loves Devin and think he is super talented. They think he is just the type of guy that Kendall needs. He is athletic, sweet, fun and still a gentleman."

The relationship update comes just weeks after the pair spent New Year's Eve together. The often-private couple took to Instagram to share some rare PDA pics of themselves ringing in 2022.

"Spent New Years by a fire," 25-year-old Booker captioned a photo of Jenner standing in the dark in front of an open pavilion with a welcoming stone fireplace.

Jenner, 26, also shared a series of pics from the romantic getaway, writing, "My weekend 😌."

One shot featured two pairs of feet warming themselves near a crackling fire. Another was a sweet selfie of the couple posing together in the rustic setting.

Though the couple tends to stay mostly private, they have had more social media PDA moments in the second year of their romance.

In November, Booker posted in honor of Jenner's birthday, captioning a photo of her on his Instagram Stories, "Most beautiful woman," he wrote, adding a lock emoji to another image of the pair together.

In June, during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, the model opened up about keeping her romances private.

"I think Kylie and I specifically had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly. And again, no offense to you guys at all but I think it was a personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [share]," she said. "I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationships a lot better. I just feel like it's a private matter. It's not for anyone else to really judge or know."

RELATED CONTENT

Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Boyfriend Devin Booker in Sweet New Pics

Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker Sends Her Birthday Wishes

Devin Booker Kisses Kendall Jenner Courtside in Rare PDA Moment

Kendall Jenner Kisses Devin Booker Courtside in Rare Display of PDA This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery