Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Mark 1-Year Anniversary With Romantic Photos
Kendall Jenner Pranks Mom and Sisters That She's Engaged and Pre…
Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian Help Mom Kris Jenner Surprise …
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Stuck for Years' in Marri…
Penelope Disick and North West Have Fun With Cameras to Pretend …
Andy Cohen Grills the Kardashians on Their Love Lives and Scanda…
Kris Jenner Tells Kourtney Kardashian She Wants Her to 'Grow Old…
Addison Rae Is 'Obsessed' With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Ba…
Kourtney Kardashian Attends Ex Scott Disick's Lavish 38th Birthd…
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Fan Who Criticizes Her Birthday T…
Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Imitates Her Most Iconic ‘KUWT…
Watch Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian Sing Along to Travis B…
Kardashians Reenact Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Moments Ahead of Series Finale
Kim Kardashian Makes Kourtney Cry After a Big Fight
Kardashians Celebrate Kanye West’s Birthday on Social Media Amid…
North West Pokes Fun at Mom Kim Kardashian For Fangirling Over O…
‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a…
Kanye West Makes a Rare Appearance on ‘KUWTK’ Ahead of Divorce F…
How Each Kardashian Family Member Said Goodbye During ‘KUWTK’ Se…
‘KUWTK’ Series Finale: Khloe Kardashian Debates If She'll Marry …
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Irina Shayk (So…
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are marking one year together. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary over the weekend, taking to social media to share romantic photos together.
Jenner, 25, and Booker, 24, were first spotted together on a road trip in April 2020. While commemorating their relationship milestone, the model and the NBA star shared pics from the last year.
Among the snaps were photos of their travels together, and intimate, cuddly moments. Booker also shared a video of a romantic picturesque sunset scene.
A source told ET in March that Jenner and Booker had gotten more serious.
"Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes," a source said at the time. "He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he's super respectful, which are all qualities she loves."
Last month, Jenner pranked her family by telling them she and Booker were engaged. In the video for Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle site Poosh, the model agreed to go through with the prank, noting it would be "believable."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Kendall Jenner Returning Her Gifts
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her 'Really Intense and Scary' Anxiety
Kendall Jenner Pranks Her Family Saying She's Engaged and Pregnant