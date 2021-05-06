Kendall Jenner is opening up about her struggles with anxiety. In a discussion with Dr. Ramani Durvasula for Vogue's "Open Minded" series, the supermodel said she remembers experiencing anxiety as early as eight-years-old.

"I remember being really young – I'd say 8, 9, 10 – and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that," Jenner recalled.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said as her career began to skyrocket, her mental health took a toll.

"I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way," she said.

Her anxiety has taken on physical symptoms too, with the supermodel revealing that she sometimes thinks she's dying.

"I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me," Jenner said. "Sometimes I think I'm dying."

Jenner went on to say that despite the immense privilege she has grown up with and blessed life she has, she still has a mind that she said is not always "happy" or "connecting."

"I'm still a human being at the end of the day," Jenner shared. "No matter what someone has or doesn't have, it doesn't mean that they don't have real-life feelings and emotions."

While Jenner has enjoyed working less and having time alone amid California's stay-at-home orders, she admits that she is anxious about COVID-19 restrictions being lifted and returning to life pre-pandemic.

"If I go to a dinner or if I see a few more of my friends than I'm used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety," she said.

Jenner went on to learn tips for easing and preventing her panic attacks from Dr. Durvasula, including a plan for how she can use her body to put herself and others at ease.

