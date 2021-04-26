Kendall Jenner Is 'Really Happy' in Relationship With Devin Booker

Things are heating up between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker!

The 25-year-old model and the 24-year-old NBA star were spotted holding hands in New York City together on Saturday evening during a date night.

A source tells ET the two were happy to step out publicly as a couple, despite Jenner keeping her prior romantic relationships private. On Saturday, the two hit up celebrity hotspot Carbone in Greenwich Village, and later went to the private club Zero Bond.

Jenner rocked a strapless latex wide-legged jumpsuit and heels with a small clutch purse. Booker went casual in cargo pants, a black T-shirt and an open button-down shirt. Both were wearing face masks.

An eyewitness who saw the the couple dining at Carbone says they didn’t hide or hold back being affectionate, adding, “They were smiling and laughing their whole meal and being super affectionate."

According to the source, after dinner the duo went to Zero Bond, a private members club in Noho. “That’s where she can really let her guard down and just be herself with her man, because no one can take pics of her inside,” the source said.

“Kendall is usually super private, much more so than her sisters, but she’s really happy with her relationship with Devin and doesn’t care who knows," the source added.

Earlier in the day, the two were also seen exploring the city together and looking chic. Jenner rocked a white crop top, wide-legged trousers, and a tailored cardigan, while Booker wore an all-black look.

Back in March, a source told ET that things were heating up between the two after the reality star shared a Valentine's Day post that included the athlete.

"Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes," a source said at the time. "He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he's super respectful, which are all qualities she loves."

