Where Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Stand in Their Relationship

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are still very much in each other's lives. While the two have been in an on-off relationship as of late, they were spotted enjoying the Fourth of July weekend together in The Hamptons.
A source tells ET that the 26-year-old model and 25-year-old NBA pro had "had a really fun time" in the star-studded New York beach town. "Kendall and Devin are hanging out and very happy," adds the source. "They are in a good place right now."
As for their relationship status, the source notes, "Their hectic schedules sometimes get in the way of their relationship, but they have a lot of love for each other."
Their Hamptons excursion wouldn't be the first time these two were spotted out together since news of their possible breakup. Late last month, the reality star and athlete were also photographed hanging out at Soho House in Malibu, California.
Jenner and Booker were first romantically linked in June 2020, but went their separate ways last month. Another source told ET that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," but there is still a possibility of full reconciliation. Meanwhile, a third source said that the two "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."
