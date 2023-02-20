Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are 'Attracted to Each Other' and Have 'Flirty Vibe,' Source Says
Hailey Bieber Helps Kendall Jenner Shut Down Photoshop Fail Rumo…
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Picker's Husband, Dead at 49 of Apparent Sui…
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Trying to ‘Move Forward Toge…
T.J. Holmes Spotted Jewelry Shopping Days Before Amy Robach's 50…
'American Idol': Luke Bryan Tears Up During Emotional Audition i…
Hailey Bieber Helps Kendall Jenner Shut Down Photoshop Fail Rumo…
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Reese Witherspoon Reflects on ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Ahead of ‘Som…
Ice-T Reacts to Mariska Hargitay Exposing His Nickname at Walk o…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Show United Front Days After P…
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Reveal This 'DWTS' Couple Got Them…
Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Wants to Be a Scream Queen! (Ex…
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
Why Riley Keough's Not Speaking to Priscilla Presley After Mom L…
Why Riley Keough Skipped Out on ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ Premie…
Milo Ventimiglia Spills on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ ‘Gilmore …
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Nearly One…
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are having a little fun! On Saturday, the Kardashians star and the Puerto Rican superstar were spotted out with Justin and Hailey Bieber -- adding more fuel to the dating rumors.
According to a source, Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 28, are enjoying hanging out with each other and keeping things flirty.
"Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe," the source tells ET. "It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far."
In photos from Saturday's outing, the "Tití Me Preguntó" rapper was spotted leaving Wallys after Kendall and the Biebers. While they were reportedly dining together, the GRAMMY winner, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, left through a separate exit.
In the pics, Jenner attempts to cover her face as she exits the restaurant wearing head-to-toe brown leather, while Bad Bunny opted for a brown button-up, a white shirt and tan pants. He paired the look with a backward baseball cap in a similar colorway.
It's going to be much easier for the global superstar to keep up with Kendall. According to another source, Bad Bunny recently purchased a house in Los Angeles.
"Bad Bunny recently bought a new home in Los Angeles and has spent a lot more time there," the source tells ET.
The source adds that it's all fun for the pair. "Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun."
Kendall and the GRAMMY-winning musician first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when gossip site Deuxmoi claimed the pair were kissing in a Los Angeles club.
Both Bad Bunny and Kendall are coming out of previous relationships. The "Callaíta" rapper has been dating Gabriela Berlingeri on and off since 2017. Kendall was with NBA star, Devon Booker, from 2020 to 2022.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Spotted Out With Hailey and Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up: 'The Decision Was Mutual'
Bad Bunny Says He's Taking a Break in 2023 'for My Physical Health'
Related Gallery