Kendall Jenner looked like she was ready to go to la playa, after movin' and groovin' to Bad Bunny's performance Friday night at Coachella.
The 27-year-old supermodel was seen dancing at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California as Benito belted out "Depués de la Playa." During his headlining performance, Jenner danced while surrounded by a group of friends. Her muscle was there, too, but they blended in nicely donning an all-black attire.
Jenner was seen in an oversized black jacket over a white top, a denim skirt and black boots. She smiled as she moved her hips to the beat before putting her arms around a girlfriend.
@bad.bunny..tea A glimpse of Kendall Jenner watching Bad Bunny perform at Coachella 👀 #badbunnypr#badbunnyconcert#badbunny#coachella#fyp#parati#benitomartinezocasio#badbunnyfans#kendalljenner#coachella2023#kardashians♬ Después de la Playa - Bad Bunny @popcelebs what do we think? #badbunny#kendalljenner#fyp#foryou#viral#coachella♬ Boy's a liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
During his performance, Bad Bunny also took the opportunity to address the crowd and implored them not to believe anything that doesn't directly come out of his mouth. He didn't elaborate on what he wished to directly address, but his love life has been making headlines since he and Kendall were first linked together in February.
Since then, they've shared a hug and a kiss after a sushi date in Los Angeles and, most recently, enjoyed a romantic horseback ride in Kendall's neck of the woods.
A source told ET back in March that Kendall is "focusing on herself, work, family and friends and enjoying her time with" the 29-year-old Puerto Rican superstar.
