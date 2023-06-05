Drew Barrymore is setting the record straight about her complicated relationship with her mother.

The actress and TV host took to Instagram following a new profile with Vulture, and passionately clarified her comments about her mother, Jaid, and where they stand now, decades after she won emancipation from her and father, John Drew Barrymore, at 14 years old.

"You know what, to all you tabloids out there, you have been f**king with my life since I was 13 years old," Drew said in a video shared to Instagram Monday. "I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth."

She continued slamming the tabloids for their misinformation, "I have been vulnerable, and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship, while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive, and that for those of us that have to figure that out in real-time, cannot wait as in they cannot wait for the time. Not that the parent is dead."

The Drew Barrymore Show host capped off her passionate post by telling the tabloids not to "twist her words" and once again reiterated that she never wished her mother dead.

"In fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live an existence where I would wish that on someone because that is sick," the Charlie's Angles alum added. "

"TO ALL YOU TABLOIDS," Drew captioned the post.

In the interview, Drew compared her relationship with her mother to the relationships her neighbors have with their parents, most of whom are since deceased.

"All their moms are gone, and my mom's not," she told the outlet. "And I'm like, Well, I don't have that luxury. But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they're meant to be so I can grow."

She added, "I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy."Vulture also reported in its story that Drew still supports Jaid financially. "But I have to f**king grow in spite of her being on this planet."

During the interview, the 48-year-old mother of two renounced the idea that she was wishing negativity on her mother. "I dared to say it, and I didn't feel good. I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I've ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up."

Drew later sent the outlet's reporter a text regarding her relationship with Jaid, in which she wrote: "I texted my mom for her birthday and she told me she loved me and she was proud of me. I don't care how old you get or how big your mission is."

"When your mom tells you she loves you, you revert back to small," she added. "And the fact that she loves me with my truth and my honesty is the best time I have ever heard her say it."

The actress told Vulture that she still talks to her mother and wrote a blog post for Mother’s Day in May in an attempt to improve her relationship with Jaid.

"I was really excited I could tell you I've done some serious work and I do feel different. I forgive my mom. I forgive my dad," she said, referencing her father who died in 2004. "I've never forgiven myself, but I'd like to and I'm ready to."

