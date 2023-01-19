It doesn't matter if you are a beginner or expert in the kitchen when it comes to kitchen appliances; you've most likely heard of the iconic Ninja and KitchenAid brands. Recognized for their iconic stand mixers, blenders, coffee makers and more, these two legendary brands are synonymous with kitchen essentials and are a must in every home.

Are you in need of a new kettle or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank.

Right now, you can secure many KitchenAid and Ninja kitchen staples on sale that will make cooking easier and save you time in the kitchen. We've rounded up the best Ninja and KitchenAid deals on Amazon to add to your shopping carts below.

Best Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for their Ninja Foodi collection, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in now.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go. $200 $159 Shop Now

Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System Amazon Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System The Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System comes with multiple blades, a smoothie bowl maker and a nutrient extractor. Therefore, you can blend your morning smoothie and sip out of the same bowl, so you don't have to dirty up multiple glasses. The system includes multiple speeds and blending settings. Along with Ninja's recipe guide, you can blend and puree a ton of different drinks and beyond. $200 $147 Shop Now

Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances

KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but now, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Amazon KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. $350 $280 Shop Now

KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Amazon KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking. $80 $75 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware and Kitchen Essentials

10 Long-Lasting Cast Iron Cookware Products That Are Worth the Price

The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Non-Stick Pans

The Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen

The 14 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Meal Kit Deals in January: Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and More

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers for Year-Round Caffeine Cravings

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

10 Best Espresso Machines For Impressive Home-Brewed Coffee Drinks

The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype