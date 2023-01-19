The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances: Shop Blenders, Mixers, and More
It doesn't matter if you are a beginner or expert in the kitchen when it comes to kitchen appliances; you've most likely heard of the iconic Ninja and KitchenAid brands. Recognized for their iconic stand mixers, blenders, coffee makers and more, these two legendary brands are synonymous with kitchen essentials and are a must in every home.
Are you in need of a new kettle or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank.
Right now, you can secure many KitchenAid and Ninja kitchen staples on sale that will make cooking easier and save you time in the kitchen. We've rounded up the best Ninja and KitchenAid deals on Amazon to add to your shopping carts below.
Best Deals on Ninja Appliances
Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for their Ninja Foodi collection, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in now.
It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.
The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.
If you're in the market for an air fryer, this Ninja Air Fryer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Designed with 5 versatile cooking programs, you can choose from air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.
Crafted with a powerful 1200-peak-watt, the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor powers through heavy loads efficiently.
The Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven uses Digital Crisp Control Technology to create a more efficient cook time. Plus, air frying your favorite feasts uses less fat, so you can enjoy a healthier meal each time you use this device.
The Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System comes with multiple blades, a smoothie bowl maker and a nutrient extractor. Therefore, you can blend your morning smoothie and sip out of the same bowl, so you don't have to dirty up multiple glasses. The system includes multiple speeds and blending settings. Along with Ninja's recipe guide, you can blend and puree a ton of different drinks and beyond.
Steam, air fry and proof all your favorite dishes all in the same Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker. When compared to a slow cooker, the Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker cooks your food up to 70% faster.
Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances
KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but now, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).
Score a classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer for 17% off right now. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer.
Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine.
Prep a roast, stew and all your other favorite dishes in this KitchenAid slow cooker. It has 24-hour programmability, so you can easily cook your meal while you run errands or head to work.
A 2-speed chopper is ideal for chopping nuts for your baked dishes or dicing and pureeing vegetables.
This easy to use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder is perfect for coffee-lovers.
A quick, efficient, and compact mixer that will be essential for all of your cooking and baking this winter.
Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware and Kitchen Essentials
10 Long-Lasting Cast Iron Cookware Products That Are Worth the Price
The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Non-Stick Pans
The Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen
The 14 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now
The Best Meal Kit Deals in January: Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and More
The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers for Year-Round Caffeine Cravings
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now
10 Best Espresso Machines For Impressive Home-Brewed Coffee Drinks
The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype