Stanley Tucci and GreenPan Launch a New, Elegant Cookware Collection

Actor Stanley Tucci has partnered up with GreenPan to introduce a gorgeous cookware collection, available now at Williams Sonoma.
Whether you're familiar with Stanley Tucci's culinary show Searching for Italy or a follower of his cooking videos on Instagram, it's pretty evident that he is the ultimate food enthusiast. Now, the acclaimed actor and filmmaker is embarking on a new culinary adventure by teaming up with top-rated brand GreenPan to introduce a new line of cookware.
Crafted in Italy, The Stanley Tucci and GreenPan Collection, currently offered at Williams Sonoma, features pots and pans distinguished by their stylish and sophisticated design. Drawing inspiration from his Italian-American heritage, the cookware is available in Carrara White, Venetian Teal and a sleek silver and black stainless steel option.
From nonstick fry pan sets to Dutch ovens, the collection includes elegant pieces designed for all of your cooking needs. Similar to all of GreenPan's cookware, the collection is designed with PFAS-free nonstick ceramic and Plasma Tech treatment to deliver delicious and healthy results.
Ahead, get cooking and shop our top picks from the Stanley Tucci and GreenPan Collection.
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Fry Pan Set
Crafted with GreenPan's most advanced ceramic nonstick coating, this frying pan set ensures unmatched heat transfer and incredible durability.
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set
The 11-piece cookware set from Tucci's GreenPan collection includes an 8" fry pan, 10" fry pan, 2-qt. saucepan with lid, 4-qt. saucepan with lid, 4-qt. sauté pan with lid and 8-qt. stockpot with insert and lid.
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Dutch Oven, 6 1/2-Qt.
This fall, embrace the warmth of homemade meals. With the Stanley Tucci x GreenPan Dutch oven, you can prepare comforting dishes for the whole family in no time.
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick Saute Pan, 4-Qt.
Experiment with new recipes and sauté your favorite vegetables with the highly rated GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Saute Pan.
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set, 8" & 10"
Featuring Stanley Tucci x GreenPan's beautiful Venetian teal shade, this frying pan set will add a vibrant splash of color to your kitchen.
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Fry Pan Set
Constructed with GreenPan's three-ply stainless steel bodies, this 4-piece nonstick fry pan set is specifically engineered for everyday cooking use.
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Saucepan
The GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Saucepan will easily find its place in your kitchen. Plus, it's the perfect kitchen tool for crafting cozy soups and stews this fall.
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set
The 11-piece stainless steel cookware set is designed with durable aluminum and titanium components for added durability and is compatible with all cooktops.