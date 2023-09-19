Stanley Tucci and GreenPan Launch a New, Elegant Cookware Collection

Whether you're familiar with Stanley Tucci's culinary show Searching for Italy or a follower of his cooking videos on Instagram, it's pretty evident that he is the ultimate food enthusiast. Now, the acclaimed actor and filmmaker is embarking on a new culinary adventure by teaming up with top-rated brand GreenPan to introduce a new line of cookware.

Shop Stanley Tucci x GreenPan

Crafted in Italy, The Stanley Tucci and GreenPan Collection, currently offered at Williams Sonoma, features pots and pans distinguished by their stylish and sophisticated design. Drawing inspiration from his Italian-American heritage, the cookware is available in Carrara White, Venetian Teal and a sleek silver and black stainless steel option.

From nonstick fry pan sets to Dutch ovens, the collection includes elegant pieces designed for all of your cooking needs. Similar to all of GreenPan's cookware, the collection is designed with PFAS-free nonstick ceramic and Plasma Tech treatment to deliver delicious and healthy results.

Ahead, get cooking and shop our top picks from the Stanley Tucci and GreenPan Collection.