Home

Stanley Tucci Teams Up With GreenPan to Launch a New, Elegant Cookware Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Stanley Tucci and GreenPan Launch a New, Elegant Cookware Collection
Getty Images
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 2:16 PM PDT, September 19, 2023

Actor Stanley Tucci has partnered up with GreenPan to introduce a gorgeous cookware collection, available now at Williams Sonoma.

Whether you're familiar with Stanley Tucci's culinary show Searching for Italy or a follower of his cooking videos on Instagram, it's pretty evident that he is the ultimate food enthusiast. Now, the acclaimed actor and filmmaker is embarking on a new culinary adventure by teaming up with top-rated brand GreenPan to introduce a new line of cookware.

Shop Stanley Tucci x GreenPan

Crafted in Italy, The Stanley Tucci and GreenPan Collection, currently offered at Williams Sonoma, features pots and pans distinguished by their stylish and sophisticated design. Drawing inspiration from his Italian-American heritage, the cookware is available in Carrara White, Venetian Teal and a sleek silver and black stainless steel option.

From nonstick fry pan sets to Dutch ovens, the collection includes elegant pieces designed for all of your cooking needs. Similar to all of GreenPan's cookware, the collection is designed with PFAS-free nonstick ceramic and Plasma Tech treatment to deliver delicious and healthy results.

Ahead, get cooking and shop our top picks from the Stanley Tucci and GreenPan Collection.

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Fry Pan Set

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Fry Pan Set
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Fry Pan Set

Crafted with GreenPan's most advanced ceramic nonstick coating, this frying pan set ensures unmatched heat transfer and incredible durability.

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set

The 11-piece cookware set from Tucci's GreenPan collection includes an 8" fry pan, 10" fry pan, 2-qt. saucepan with lid, 4-qt. saucepan with lid, 4-qt. sauté pan with lid and 8-qt. stockpot with insert and lid.

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Dutch Oven, 6 1/2-Qt.

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Dutch Oven, 6 1/2-Qt.
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Dutch Oven, 6 1/2-Qt.

This fall, embrace the warmth of homemade meals. With the Stanley Tucci x GreenPan Dutch oven, you can prepare comforting dishes for the whole family in no time. 

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick Saute Pan, 4-Qt.

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick Saute Pan, 4-Qt.
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick Saute Pan, 4-Qt.

Experiment with new recipes and sauté your favorite vegetables with the highly rated GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Saute Pan.

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set, 8" & 10"

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set, 8" & 10"
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set, 8" & 10"

Featuring Stanley Tucci x GreenPan's beautiful Venetian teal shade, this frying pan set will add a vibrant splash of color to your kitchen.

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Fry Pan Set

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Fry Pan Set
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick 4-Piece Fry Pan Set

Constructed with GreenPan's three-ply stainless steel bodies, this 4-piece nonstick fry pan set is specifically engineered for everyday cooking use.

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Saucepan

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Saucepan
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Saucepan

The GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Saucepan will easily find its place in your kitchen. Plus, it's the perfect kitchen tool for crafting cozy soups and stews this fall.

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set
Williams Sonoma

GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set

The 11-piece stainless steel cookware set is designed with durable aluminum and titanium components for added durability and is compatible with all cooktops. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 48% On KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Hand Mixers and Attachments

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 48% On KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Hand Mixers and Attachments

The 23 Best TikTok-Approved Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth the Hype

Home

The 23 Best TikTok-Approved Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth the Hype

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Upgrade Your Cookware for Fall with All-Clad's Hot Deals

Sales & Deals

Upgrade Your Cookware for Fall with All-Clad's Hot Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials for Fall

The Best Le Creuset Deals to Shop at Amazon Ahead of Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Le Creuset Deals to Shop at Amazon Ahead of Fall

Save Up to 33% On Oprah and Gordon Ramsay-Loved HexClad Cookware Sets

Home

Save Up to 33% On Oprah and Gordon Ramsay-Loved HexClad Cookware Sets

The Best Amazon Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Easy Fall Cooking

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Easy Fall Cooking

Upgrade Your Kitchen for Fall with the Best Instant Pot Deals

Sales & Deals

Upgrade Your Kitchen for Fall with the Best Instant Pot Deals

Selena Gomez’s Cookware Collection with Our Place Is Up to 40% Off Now

Sales & Deals

Selena Gomez’s Cookware Collection with Our Place Is Up to 40% Off Now

Tags: