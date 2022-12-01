Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts for 2022 — Including Beauty, Home, Toys and More
Actress, talk show host, director, producer, and business owner—Drew Barrymore somehow juggles all these roles with a genuine smile on her face. But one skill that is often left off her long resume is her gift giving. Drew compiles her recommendations into her show's Little Yellow Book series, and now that Thanksgiving is over, she is sharing her favorite gift recommendations for 2022.
Not only do the gifts ideas have Barrymore's seal of approval, but many of them are actually products people will actually love and are sure to be a hit this year. There's a little something for everyone on Drew's list. For those who love to sauté and dice in the kitchen, Drew shares her favorite cookware gift. Barrymore also listed an eyeshadow palette inspired by E.T., a film very near and dear to her heart. If you need a gift the whole family can enjoy, don't miss the groovy puzzle perfect for spending time together.
From funny to practical, you can take care of your holiday shopping list this year with Barrymore-approved gifts. Ahead, shop this year's best holiday gifts from Drew Barrymore before they sell out.
The cooks on your gift list will love this totally versatile pan. Not only does it roast veggies or bake cookies in the oven, but you can also put it on the stove and use it as a skillet.
Not only does this puzzle have a super fun candy design, each of the 1,000 pieces have a unique cut for a truly special puzzle.
Have you ever been jealous that children get to drink from spill-proof cups? Now adults can too with this innovative tumbler with a straw designed by Drew Barrymore herself.
This red ceramic pot candle has notes of cherry, raspberry, and hibiscus. Once you finish the candle (that can burn up to 50 hours) you'll uncover a disk of wildflower seeds that can be planted in your yard.
This elevated hot sauce with truffle gives it a gourmet twist. Their variety pack gives you all three levels of heat that are all delicious poured on burgers, pizza, wings, and more.
Melt this cute little smiling face in a mug of hot milk to have a delicious cocoa made with white chocolate, dark chocolate, hot chocolate mix, and mini marshmallows found inside.
An E.T.-inspired eye shadow palette could only be done correctly with the help of Drew's cosmetic company Flower Beauty. They took motifs from the film to create the beautiful shadow colors.
The peptide glazing fluid from Hailey Bieber's skincare company rhode comes highly recommended by Drew. The gel serum is said to give you plump, dewy skin to achieve Hailey's signature glazed skin look.
This basketball is so cute, that people who don't even like basketball will want to start shooting hoops when they see it. The beautiful flower graphics aren't just decoration, they're also functional markers for hand placement.
Drew's oldest daughter being named Olive may have something to do with this choice, but Olive & June also has bright, vibrant, and fun nail polish. Grab the quick dry set to try all their fabulous colors that dry in a minute after putting on the top coat.
Remember the days where you'd take a picture and have to wait to see what you took until they were developed? Go back in time with these funky colored Kodak cameras that aren't digital, but rather use film.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
