Actress, talk show host, director, producer, and business owner—Drew Barrymore somehow juggles all these roles with a genuine smile on her face. But one skill that is often left off her long resume is her gift giving. Drew compiles her recommendations into her show's Little Yellow Book series, and now that Thanksgiving is over, she is sharing her favorite gift recommendations for 2022.

Not only do the gifts ideas have Barrymore's seal of approval, but many of them are actually products people will actually love and are sure to be a hit this year. There's a little something for everyone on Drew's list. For those who love to sauté and dice in the kitchen, Drew shares her favorite cookware gift. Barrymore also listed an eyeshadow palette inspired by E.T., a film very near and dear to her heart. If you need a gift the whole family can enjoy, don't miss the groovy puzzle perfect for spending time together.

From funny to practical, you can take care of your holiday shopping list this year with Barrymore-approved gifts. Ahead, shop this year's best holiday gifts from Drew Barrymore before they sell out.

Our Place Oven Pan Our Place Our Place Oven Pan The cooks on your gift list will love this totally versatile pan. Not only does it roast veggies or bake cookies in the oven, but you can also put it on the stove and use it as a skillet. $125 Shop Now

Le Puzz Sweet Tooth Le Puzz Le Puzz Sweet Tooth Not only does this puzzle have a super fun candy design, each of the 1,000 pieces have a unique cut for a truly special puzzle. $38 Shop Now

Flour Shop Hot Chocolate Bomb Williams Sonoma Flour Shop Hot Chocolate Bomb Melt this cute little smiling face in a mug of hot milk to have a delicious cocoa made with white chocolate, dark chocolate, hot chocolate mix, and mini marshmallows found inside. $8 Shop Now

rhode peptide glazing fluid rhode rhode peptide glazing fluid The peptide glazing fluid from Hailey Bieber's skincare company rhode comes highly recommended by Drew. The gel serum is said to give you plump, dewy skin to achieve Hailey's signature glazed skin look. $29 Join the Waitlist

Kodak M35 35mm Camera Urban Outfitters Kodak M35 35mm Camera Remember the days where you'd take a picture and have to wait to see what you took until they were developed? Go back in time with these funky colored Kodak cameras that aren't digital, but rather use film. $48 $38 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line Drops New Appliances and Cookware Set

Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta

Drew Barrymore on George Clooney Friendship and How He's Been Her 'Therapist' (Exclusive)

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend That Fit Every Budget

40 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget

Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Custom Cards & Gifts from VistaPrint

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget