The 16 Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Running and Walking Shoes for the Whole Family

Skechers
Skechers
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:18 AM PST, March 4, 2024

Score the best deals on Skechers running and walking shoes for the whole family at Amazon.

With the arrival of spring on the horizon, it's the perfect time to elevate your shoe game with fresh and stylish additions. Luckily for your pockets, Amazon is rolling out deals on beloved Skechers shoes to help you score a new pair of running and walking shoes ahead of the new season.

Skechers shoes are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and so much more. From cozy slip-ons to classic lace-ups, you'll find a plethora of options that will seamlessly enhance your wardrobe, all available at incredible prices.

Whether you're in search of comfortable sneakers with a relaxed fit for your morning commute or running shoes to get moving at the gym, you can get all your shoe shopping done at a fraction of the cost with Amazon's sneaker deals. Check out the best deals on Skechers for men, women, and kids. 

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Women

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes, you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$60 $49

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

A lightweight and well-ventilated running shoe for fitness, designed with comfort and breathability in mind. 

$75 $43

Shop Now

Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins - Relish

Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins - Relish
Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins - Relish

The Skechers Go Walk Flex Slip-ins, featuring an air-cooled memory foam footbed, not only deliver comfort but also offer additional support for lengthy walks. 

$75 $60

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze Sneaker

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze Sneaker

A slip-on bungee closure makes these sneakers easy to get on and off.

$75 $60

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker, these shoes are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working long shifts.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$42 $27

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Men

Skechers Men's Go Walk Max

Skechers Men's Go Walk Max
Amazon

Skechers Men's Go Walk Max

Crafted with Skechers Performance and Goga Max technologies, these lightweight sneakers will provide the comfort and support you need for your strolls.

$60 $47

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

The Amazon's Choice for Men's Skechers provides a 2-inch heel and cushioned support.

$74 $52

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. 

$65 $53

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker

Designed with Skechers' Heel Pillow and Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole, this sneaker offers effortless style and comfort.

$90 $60

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins
Amazon

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins

With its textured fabric upper and responsive Ultra Go cushioning, the Skechers Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins offer a casual style that complements any outfit. 

$75 $45

Shop Now

 Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Kids

Skechers Girl's Ultra Flex 3.0 Sneaker

Skechers Girl's Ultra Flex 3.0 Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Girl's Ultra Flex 3.0 Sneaker

Shopping for your little athletes just got easier with this colorful running shoe.

$55 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker

These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  

$50 $42

Shop Now

Skechers Girl's Wavy Lites-Hydro Crush Sneaker

Skechers Girl's Wavy Lites-Hydro Crush Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Girl's Wavy Lites-Hydro Crush Sneaker

No matter the adventure your little one embarks on, these Wavy Lites-Hydro Crush sneakers offer both waterproof protection and comfort.

$55 $46

Shop Now

Skechers Child Modern Jogger Debbie Sneaker

Skechers Child Modern Jogger Debbie Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Child Modern Jogger Debbie Sneaker

These adorable slip-on sneakers are designed with air-cooled memory foam, making them the perfect comfort shoe for school and play. 

$45 $30

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Elite Sport-Push-Pac Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Elite Sport-Push-Pac Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Elite Sport-Push-Pac Sneaker

Perfect for little ones and big kids always on the move, these Skechers sneakers feature a cushioned comfort insole and a flexible rubber outsole.

$55 $34

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

