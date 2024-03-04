Sales & Deals

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals on Amazon Right Now: Shop Discounts on Best-Selling Tools and Products

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals on Amazon
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:38 PM PST, March 4, 2024

Make your home sparkle and shine after snagging these major markdowns.

The right cleaning products and tools can help make spring cleaning less of a chore. From dust-busting air purifiers to stick vacuums with unparalleled suction and viral TikTok cleaning products known for making tidying up a breeze, the market is filled with tools to make sprucing up a snap—and they can all be found on Amazon.

The latest cleaning technology can be costly, but spring cleaning doesn't have to clean out your bank account because right now, Amazon has deep discounts on all the products and tools you'll need to tidy up your home. Whether you need highly-rated robot mops that will make your tile sparkle or non-toxic cleaning products to keep the kiddos safe, Amazon is dishing out deals to help you get these items for less.

Shop the Amazon Spring Cleaning Store

We've rounded up the best deals for tackling your spring cleaning this March. Below, browse our selection of major discounts on top-rated cleaning products and tools.

The Best Stick Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Stick vacuums are more lightweight and less bulky than traditional models while still offering strong cleaning power. Here are the best discounts on stick vacuums right now.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that cuts down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air.

$470 $350

Shop Now

Shark IZ163H Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ163H Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IZ163H Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark IZ163H Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum converts and flexes to take on all kinds of jobs around the home.

$300 $230

Shop Now

INSE Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum

INSE Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum
Amazon

INSE Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum

Get over 50% off one of the highest-rated Dyson alternatives online when you clip the $10 off coupon.

$180 $80

With coupon

Shop Now

Dreo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home

Dreo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home
Amazon

Dreo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home

An adaptable vacuum cleaner that works on a variety of surfaces, this cordless Dreo optimizes suction for the floor type automatically.

$200 $140

With coupon

Shop Now

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

This Shark stick vacuum is unique in that it has a cord for those who don't like to worry about the battery running out of juice mid-cleaning.

$250 $150

Shop Now

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Robot vacuums work on a schedule and do the work for you. Some even self-empty and mop along with vacuuming. Here are the best robot vacuum and mop deals to shop now.

roborock Q5+

roborock Q5+
Amazon

roborock Q5+

The roborock Q5+ is a super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold seven weeks of dirt before you have to clean out the dock.

$700 $400

Shop Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

After each cleaning session, the Shark IQ robot vacuum automatically empties its dust bin into the bagless base, which holds dirt and debris from up to 30 cleaning sessions. With IQ Navigation, your robot can now map your entire home, allowing you to select which rooms to clean.

$650 $393

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$269 $234

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

Designed with iRobot's Proprietary Dirt Detect Technology, the Roomba Combo j5+ pinpoints the dirtier areas of your home and automatically empties its vacuum bin on its own for up to 60 days.

$800 $499

Shop Now

eufy X9 Pro CleanerBot with MopMaster Adaptive Pressure Cleaning

eufy X9 Pro CleanerBot with MopMaster Adaptive Pressure Cleaning
Amazon

eufy X9 Pro CleanerBot with MopMaster Adaptive Pressure Cleaning

Save $250 on eufy's robot vacuum with a self-emptying station. Ideal for hardwood floors and carpets, enjoy up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning as the robot vacuum collects dirt and crumbs for clean floors with minimal maintenance.

$900 $650

Shop Now

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station
Amazon

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

With the ability to switch from vacuuming to mopping, the Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum will keep the messes at bay.

$600 $400

With coupon

Shop Now

The Best Cleaning Product Deals on Amazon

These best-selling cleaning products, which are currently marked down, will cut through the grease and grime.

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaner

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaner
Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaner

It looks like another TikTok home hack has proven to be just as great as users made it out to be, as this kitchen cleaner has over 145,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

$6 $5

Shop Now

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit
Amazon

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit

We love these disposable sponge scrubbers that you pop onto the handle and are pre-filled with disinfectant cleaner. All you have to do is pop them off into the trash after use.

$13 $12

Shop Now

Simple Green AllPurpose Cleaner (Pack of 3)

Simple Green AllPurpose Cleaner (Pack of 3)
Amazon

Simple Green AllPurpose Cleaner (Pack of 3)

From your countertops to tile and even in the car, Simple Green's multipurpose cleaner can be used on a variety of surfaces.

$20 $13

Shop Now

Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray

Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray
Amazon

Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray

Clean and enjoy the enchanting scent of lavender when using Method's plant-based, cruelty-free multipurpose spray.

$5 $4

Shop Now

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (Pack of 3)

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (Pack of 3)
Amazon

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (Pack of 3)

Great for work, home and school, you'll find plenty of ways to use these Clorox disinfecting wipes.

$15 $12

Shop Now

Febreze Air Fresheners Room Spray Mountain Scent (Pack of 3)

Febreze Air Fresheners Room Spray Mountain Scent (Pack of 3)
Amazon

Febreze Air Fresheners Room Spray Mountain Scent (Pack of 3)

For rooms that smell less than fresh, try Febreze Air Fresheners Room Spray to fight and protect from odors. 

$12 $10

Shop Now

The Best Air Purifier Deals on Amazon

Breathe in clean air with a hardworking air purifier. Here are the best-selling air purifiers currently discounted at Amazon.

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier
Amazon

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

The highly rated PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier can capture allergens, dust, smoke, odors, pet hair, dander and air pollutants.

$229 $154

Shop Now

Levoit Air Purifier

Levoit Air Purifier
Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier

Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust and other airborne contaminants within the home.

$90 $70

Shop Now

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter
Amazon

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter

The GermGuardian gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light while trapping allergens with a HEPA filter.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier

Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier
Amazon

Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link purifier heater has triple functionality, making it ideal for all seasons. 

$630 $519

Shop Now

The Best Home Organization Deals on Amazon

Clean up the clutter to make your space look its best. Hack your organization with these storage solutions currently on sale.

Romise Broom and Mop Hanger Wall Mount

Romise Broom and Mop Hanger Wall Mount
Amazon

Romise Broom and Mop Hanger Wall Mount

Make cleaning easier when all your mops, brooms and Swiffers have a spot on the wall.

$15 $12

Shop Now

Budding Joy Under Bed Storage Containers

Budding Joy Under Bed Storage Containers
Amazon

Budding Joy Under Bed Storage Containers

When switching out your closet for spring, these under-the-bed storage bags will be an easy way to stash away winter clothing.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Prandom Large Collapsible Storage Bins With Lids (3 Pack)

Prandom Large Collapsible Storage Bins With Lids (3 Pack)
Amazon

Prandom Large Collapsible Storage Bins With Lids (3 Pack)

Streamline the closet space with these collapsable boxes.

$55 $38

Shop Now

Simple Houseware Soda Can Organizer for Pantry (Set of 2)

Simple Houseware Soda Can Organizer for Pantry (Set of 2)
Amazon

Simple Houseware Soda Can Organizer for Pantry (Set of 2)

Tidy up your pantry and fridge with these clear, durable soda can containers.

$18 $13

Shop Now

Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set (25 Pieces)

Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set (25 Pieces)
Amazon

Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set (25 Pieces)

Drawers are one of the most notorious places when it comes to clutter. Straighten up those junk drawers with these handy trays.

$27 $18

Shop Now

Simple Houseware 2-Tier Bathroom Organizer Tray

Simple Houseware 2-Tier Bathroom Organizer Tray
Amazon

Simple Houseware 2-Tier Bathroom Organizer Tray

When storing your cleaning products and tools under the sink, keep them organized with these attractive pull-out trays.

$30 $20

Shop Now

