The right cleaning products and tools can help make spring cleaning less of a chore. From dust-busting air purifiers to stick vacuums with unparalleled suction and viral TikTok cleaning products known for making tidying up a breeze, the market is filled with tools to make sprucing up a snap—and they can all be found on Amazon.

The latest cleaning technology can be costly, but spring cleaning doesn't have to clean out your bank account because right now, Amazon has deep discounts on all the products and tools you'll need to tidy up your home. Whether you need highly-rated robot mops that will make your tile sparkle or non-toxic cleaning products to keep the kiddos safe, Amazon is dishing out deals to help you get these items for less.

Shop the Amazon Spring Cleaning Store

We've rounded up the best deals for tackling your spring cleaning this March. Below, browse our selection of major discounts on top-rated cleaning products and tools.

The Best Stick Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Stick vacuums are more lightweight and less bulky than traditional models while still offering strong cleaning power. Here are the best discounts on stick vacuums right now.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that cuts down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air. $470 $350 Shop Now

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Robot vacuums work on a schedule and do the work for you. Some even self-empty and mop along with vacuuming. Here are the best robot vacuum and mop deals to shop now.

roborock Q5+ Amazon roborock Q5+ The roborock Q5+ is a super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold seven weeks of dirt before you have to clean out the dock. $700 $400 Shop Now

The Best Cleaning Product Deals on Amazon

These best-selling cleaning products, which are currently marked down, will cut through the grease and grime.

The Best Air Purifier Deals on Amazon

Breathe in clean air with a hardworking air purifier. Here are the best-selling air purifiers currently discounted at Amazon.

Levoit Air Purifier Amazon Levoit Air Purifier Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust and other airborne contaminants within the home. $90 $70 Shop Now

The Best Home Organization Deals on Amazon

Clean up the clutter to make your space look its best. Hack your organization with these storage solutions currently on sale.

RELATED CONTENT: