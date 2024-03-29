Sales & Deals

Olivia Rodrigo's Limited-Edition Sony Earbuds Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Olivia Rodrigo Sony Earbuds
By Lauren Gruber
March 29, 2024

Experience 'GUTS' and 'SOUR' like never before with these limited-edition Sony earbuds.

We've been listening to Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS nonstop ever since it dropped last fall, and now you can hear the album in a whole new way. The pop star teamed up with Sony on a limited-edition version of the brand's best-selling LinkBuds S earbuds in a Rodrigo-approved violet hue.

Even better, the Sony Linkbuds S x Olivia Rodrigo earbuds are on sale for 16% off on Amazon right now, bringing the price down to $168 — their lowest price since being announced on September 26.

Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo

Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo
Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo's limited-edition LinkBuds feature custom EQs tuned so users can experience GUTS and SOUR exactly how Rodrigo and her producer intended. 

$200 $168

Shop Now

A marbled purple colorway isn't the only covetable thing about these earbuds from the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. Custom tuning by Rodrigo and her producer Daniel Nigro allows you to experience GUTS and SOUR exactly as she intended. 

"I'm so excited that I got to design a limited edition LinkBuds S in the color violet," said Rodrigo in a press release. "The sound is incredible, and I can't wait for my fans to experience GUTS in this way."

Aside from Rodrigo's unique tuning, the Sony Linkbuds S x Olivia Rodrigo feature auto-adjusting technology that learns from your habits to switch from noise-cancelling to natural ambient sound, making for a seamless transition from immersive listening to the real world.

Lightweight and comfortable, Sony LinkBuds are made from factory-recovered plastic and reclaimed water bottles to reduce environmental impact. They have up to six hours of battery life and can be charged in their case to give you an additional 14 hours of listening. Shop the limited-edition Sony Linkbuds S x Olivia Rodrigo earbuds on sale and save on even more Sony headphones at Amazon before they sell out.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

