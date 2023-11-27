Sales & Deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips Are 45% Off at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Crest 3D Whitestips
Crest
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:02 AM PST, November 27, 2023

Get whiter teeth for less with the best deals on dentist-approved Crest 3D Whitestrips at Amazon right now.

In-office teeth whitening can get expensive, but Crest makes one of the easiest and most effective at-home treatments you can do. For shiner smiles, the dentist-recommended Crest 3D Whitestrips make it quick to freshen up your pearly whites and help to remove years of teeth stains. 

Right now, you can get steep discounts on Crest's shopper-loved teeth whitening products at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale. Crest 3D Whitestrips, loved for their quick results and low peroxide levels, are more than 40% off to help you achieve a brighter smile for less.

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.

$55 $31

Shop Now

The classic 3D Whitestrips use a hydrogen peroxide gel to remove stains from teeth without harming the enamel, according to Crest. And all you need is half an hour of time. The brand claims that the Whitestrips Professional Effects provide "professional-level" teeth whitening results, removing 14 years of stains in just 30 minutes daily for about two weeks.

If you are in a rush and need to brighten your teeth, you can opt for Crest Whitening Emulsions which are currently on sale for just $24 at the Holiday Beauty Haul sale event. The enamel-safe whitening pen kit with a barely-there feel and a convenient size that allows you to even whiten those hard-to-reach teeth by using the included wand applicator.

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit
Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit

Customers are impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit. This home teeth-whitening kit is great for whitening fast while on the go. You can keep the wand in your bag for quick whitening whenever you want.

 

$50 $28

Shop Now

For a glistening, professional touch, the Crest 3D White Professional Effects kit is also available for a decent price on Amazon.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit

Brighten up your smile with 20 Professional Effects treatments and 2 bonus 1 Hour Express treatments designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at home.

$50 $45

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Week sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Shark FlexStyle Is on Sale for Black Friday and It's Less Than Half the Price of a Dyson Airwrap

Sales & Deals

The Shark FlexStyle Is on Sale for Black Friday and It's Less Than Half the Price of a Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Dyson Airwrap Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Hero Cosmetics Cyber Week Deals: Save on TikTok-Approved Skincare

Hero Cosmetics Cyber Week Deals: Save on TikTok-Approved Skincare

Sephora’s Cyber Week Sale is Here: Shop All of the Best Beauty Deals

Sales & Deals

Sephora’s Cyber Week Sale is Here: Shop All of the Best Beauty Deals

T3 Hair Tools Sale: Save 25% on Celeb-Approved T3 Hair Tool During This Rare Cyber Week Sale

Sales & Deals

T3 Hair Tools Sale: Save 25% on Celeb-Approved T3 Hair Tool During This Rare Cyber Week Sale

Black Friday Beauty Deals 2023: Shop All the Best Sales from Kosas, Dyson, Fenty Beauty and More

Sales & Deals

Black Friday Beauty Deals 2023: Shop All the Best Sales from Kosas, Dyson, Fenty Beauty and More

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 40% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale 2023

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 40% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale 2023

The Best 2023 Beauty Advent Calendars to Gift This Holiday Season: Charlotte Tilbury, Giorgio Armani and More

Gifts

The Best 2023 Beauty Advent Calendars to Gift This Holiday Season: Charlotte Tilbury, Giorgio Armani and More

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Gifts

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Tags: