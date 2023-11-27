Crest 3D Whitestrips Are 45% Off at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Get whiter teeth for less with the best deals on dentist-approved Crest 3D Whitestrips at Amazon right now.
In-office teeth whitening can get expensive, but Crest makes one of the easiest and most effective at-home treatments you can do. For shiner smiles, the dentist-recommended Crest 3D Whitestrips make it quick to freshen up your pearly whites and help to remove years of teeth stains.
Right now, you can get steep discounts on Crest's shopper-loved teeth whitening products at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale. Crest 3D Whitestrips, loved for their quick results and low peroxide levels, are more than 40% off to help you achieve a brighter smile for less.
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.
The classic 3D Whitestrips use a hydrogen peroxide gel to remove stains from teeth without harming the enamel, according to Crest. And all you need is half an hour of time. The brand claims that the Whitestrips Professional Effects provide "professional-level" teeth whitening results, removing 14 years of stains in just 30 minutes daily for about two weeks.
If you are in a rush and need to brighten your teeth, you can opt for Crest Whitening Emulsions which are currently on sale for just $24 at the Holiday Beauty Haul sale event. The enamel-safe whitening pen kit with a barely-there feel and a convenient size that allows you to even whiten those hard-to-reach teeth by using the included wand applicator.
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit
Customers are impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit. This home teeth-whitening kit is great for whitening fast while on the go. You can keep the wand in your bag for quick whitening whenever you want.
For a glistening, professional touch, the Crest 3D White Professional Effects kit is also available for a decent price on Amazon.
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit
Brighten up your smile with 20 Professional Effects treatments and 2 bonus 1 Hour Express treatments designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at home.
