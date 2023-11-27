Crest 3D Whitestrips Are 45% Off at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

In-office teeth whitening can get expensive, but Crest makes one of the easiest and most effective at-home treatments you can do. For shiner smiles, the dentist-recommended Crest 3D Whitestrips make it quick to freshen up your pearly whites and help to remove years of teeth stains.

Right now, you can get steep discounts on Crest's shopper-loved teeth whitening products at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale. Crest 3D Whitestrips, loved for their quick results and low peroxide levels, are more than 40% off to help you achieve a brighter smile for less.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use. $55 $31 Shop Now

The classic 3D Whitestrips use a hydrogen peroxide gel to remove stains from teeth without harming the enamel, according to Crest. And all you need is half an hour of time. The brand claims that the Whitestrips Professional Effects provide "professional-level" teeth whitening results, removing 14 years of stains in just 30 minutes daily for about two weeks.

If you are in a rush and need to brighten your teeth, you can opt for Crest Whitening Emulsions which are currently on sale for just $24 at the Holiday Beauty Haul sale event. The enamel-safe whitening pen kit with a barely-there feel and a convenient size that allows you to even whiten those hard-to-reach teeth by using the included wand applicator.

For a glistening, professional touch, the Crest 3D White Professional Effects kit is also available for a decent price on Amazon.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Week sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

