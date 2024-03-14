The PGA Tour’s biggest stars are teeing up at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course for the 2024 Players Championship. Starting today, 144 players will compete in what is widely regarded as golf's fifth major. At a staggering $25 million, the biggest tournament purse in golf history is on the line at the end of these four days of championship golf action.

Watch the Tournament on Peacock

The 2024 Players Championship field is one of the strongest of the season, featuring 10 of the top 12 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Defending champion, World No. 1 and winner of last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scottie Scheffler is aiming to become the first to ever win a back-to-back Players Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Players Championship, including the full TV schedule, best streaming options and tee times for the first and second rounds.

How to Watch the 2024 Players Championship Without Cable

The 2024 Players Championship will be broadcast on Golf Channel and NBC. If you don't have cable, the Players Championship will be available online via Peacock, FuboTV and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

Peacock will offer simulcasts of Golf Channel and NBC’s TV coverage. NBC's streaming service costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, plus your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

You can also watch the 2024 Players Championship on FuboTV. The sports-focused live TV streaming service includes the Golf Channel and NBC along with over 180 other channels. Better yet, FuboTV is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Players Championship online for free.

ESPN+ will provide exclusive early coverage and featured group coverage each day of the Players Championship beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET. ESPN's subscription streaming platform costs $10.99 per month, or you can save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

When is the 2024 Players Championship?

The 2024 Players Championship will take place from Wednesday, March 14 to Saturday, March 17.

2024 Players Championship TV Schedule

Golf Channel and NBC will provide TV coverage of the 2024 Players Championship. Below, find the tournament's full TV schedule.

Thursday, March 14: 1-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 15: 1-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 16: 2-7 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, March 17: 1-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

2024 Players Championship Tee Times: Round 1

All times Eastern.

Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

7:51 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young

8:02 a.m. – Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett

8:13 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge

8:24 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

8:35 a.m. – Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie

8:46 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

8:57 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

9:08 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson

9:19 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin

9:30 a.m. – David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

9:41 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune

12:45 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu

12:56 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley

1:07 p.m. – Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

1:18 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap

1:29 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

1:40 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

1:51 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

2:02 p.m. – Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

2:13 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

2:24 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak

2:35 p.m. – Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall

2:46 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

Tee No. 10

7:40 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

7:51 a.m. – Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

8:02 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee

8:13 a.m. – Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar

8:24 a.m. – Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

8:35 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

8:46 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

8:57 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Tom Kim, Justin Rose

9:08 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

9:19 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox

9:30 a.m. – Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg

9:41 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

12:45 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

12:56 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Højgaard

1:07 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

1:18 p.m. – Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

1:29 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

1:40 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

1:51 p.m. – Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

2:02 p.m. – Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

2:13 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam

2:24 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

2:35 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

2:46 p.m. – Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger

2024 Players Championship Tee Times: Round 2

All times Eastern.

Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

7:51 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

8:13 a.m. – Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

8:24 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

8:35 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

8:46 a.m. – Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

8:57 a.m. – Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

9:08 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam

9:19 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

9:30 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

9:41 a.m. – Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger

12:45 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

12:56 p.m. – Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

1:07 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee

1:18 p.m. – Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar

1:29 p.m. – Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:40 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1:51 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:02 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Tom Kim, Justin Rose

2:13 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

2:24 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox

2:35 p.m. – Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg

2:46 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

Tee No. 10

7:40 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu

7:51 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley

8:02 a.m. – Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

8:13 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap

8:24 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

8:35 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

8:46 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

8:57 a.m. – Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

9:08 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

9:19 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak

9:30 a.m. – Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall

9:41 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

12:45 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

12:56 p.m. – Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young

1:07 p.m. – Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett

1:18 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge

1:29 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

1:40 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie

1:51 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

2:02 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

2:13 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson

2:24 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin

2:35 p.m. – David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

2:46 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune

