Between March Madness, NHL, NBA games and the start of the 2024 MLB season, the month of March has a stadiumful of sports to watch. There are more ways than ever to watch the sports you love and root for your favorite teams, but the popular streaming service FuboTV stands out from the rest with an extensive channel offering that allows you to catch just about any event.

When it comes to live TV streaming services, FuboTV is one of the best options overall, but its starting price of $80 per month can make it a tough sell. Luckily, FuboTV is now offering a special discount until the end of March to lower the cost. This rare FuboTV deal takes $20 off your first month of streaming just in time for all the must-watch live events.

Get $20 Off FuboTV

Not only is FuboTV an excellent streaming service for sports fans, but it also features many appealing news and entertainment channels for everyone. The 2024 Oscars are coming up on Sunday, March 10, and you can stream the Academy Awards live on ABC with Fubo.

One of the best parts about this FuboTV deal is that the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. That means you can take the platform for a test drive without paying for it. Keep reading to learn more about FuboTV and why we recommend taking advantage of this limited-time promotion.

How much does FuboTV cost?

FuboTV offers three plans: the Pro plan for $79.99 per month, the Elite plan for $89.99 per month and the Premier plan for $99.99 per month. The two highest plans include additional channels and 4K capabilities.

Now through March 31, FuboTV is offering $20 off your first month or first quarterly package. Grab the rare deal to get FuboTV for as low as $59.99.

Try FuboTV for Free

How many channels are on FuboTV?

FuboTV's basic Pro plan includes 191 channels, while the Elite plan has 259 channels and the Premier plan features 268 channels. Watch ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and other top channels, along with local channels live without cable TV. Where Fubo stands out, however, is in the number of popular sports channels and regional sports networks available for the price.

Fubo also offers a wide range of add-ons to expand your sports, entertainment, or news coverage, add premium channels, or throw in some foreign-language programming. Sports fans will want to consider adding on the Fubo Extra package for $7.99 per month, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels.

What else is included in a monthly FuboTV subscription?

All three FuboTV tiers give subscribers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. You can also watch TV on up to 10 screens at the same time with up to six different user profiles, which is great for families sharing a streaming subscription.

In addition to all the live TV channels, there are also thousands of on-demand titles like Survivor, Abbott Elementary, Bob's Burgers, The Bachelor, Yellowstone, Saturday Night Live, The Masked Singer and so much more.

FuboTV Deal FuboTV FuboTV Deal Start your seven-day free trial and then get $20 off your first month of any FuboTV plan. $79.99/Month $59.99/Month For Your First Month Sign Up Now

RELATED CONTENT: