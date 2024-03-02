With Super Bowl LVIII in the rearview, the 2023-24 NFL season is over and it's time for some offseason excitement. This weekend, the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is underway with hundreds of the best college football players making or breaking their draft stock.

The league's coaches, executives and scouts with run draft prospect through interviews, on-field drills and tests. NFL Scouting Combine workouts started Thursday with top NFL Draft prospects showing off their skills, and will air live exclusively on NFL Network through Sunday.

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana — home of the Indianapolis Colts — has held the event since 1987 and is home to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. This is a critical event for everyone across the league and you check out the full list of 321 prospects here. National champion Michigan leads the way with 18 players invited to attend this year.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, including the workout schedule and best livestream options.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Combine without cable

The 2024 NFL Combine will air on NFL Network, which is available on most major cable providers. If you don't have cable, you can stream the NFL Combine on FuboTV, Sling TV, or NFL+.

For streaming on the go, you can watch the NFL Scouting Combine on your phone with NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $7 per month (or $20 per year) offers access to NFL Network. NFL+ will also work on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

When is the 2024 NFL Combine?

The NFL Scouting Combine kicked off Monday, February 26. The on-field workouts begin this Thursday, Feb. 29 and run until Monday, March 4.

What channel is the NFL Combine on?

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will be broadcast on the NFL Network, which will be providing live coverage of the event.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine Workout Schedule

There are position-specific drills for each group of players. Check out the full schedule of broadcast events below to know when to tune into the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Thursday, February 29th, 3 p.m. ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Friday, March 1st, 3 p.m. ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2nd, 1 p.m. ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3rd, 1 p.m. ET – Offensive Linemen

Who will be at the 2024 NFL Combine?

This year, there are 321 prospects. Many college players entering the 2024 NFL Draft will start their journey toward going pro at the NFL Combine. Check out the full list of prospects slated to attend the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine here.

