Shohei Ohtani is ready for his Los Angeles Dodgers debut, playing in his first spring training game with the team today. The Dodgers play the Chicago White Sox in a game that starts at 12:05 p.m. PT. Recovering from elbow surgery, Ohtani will not be pitching in the 2024 season and will take the field as the Dodgers' designated hitter.

Watch the Game for Free on Fubo

Ohtani's exhibition debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of the most anticipated events of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Today will be the first time baseball fans get to see the two-way superstar wearing a Dodgers uniform in a game since he signed a record-breaking $700 million contract this offseason.

It's spring training Sho-time. Here's how to watch Shohei Ohtani play in the Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game today, including the best livestream options.

How to watch Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers spring training debut

Ohtani's first Cactus League appearance will broadcast live on Spectrum Sports Net in Southern California, ESPN Chicago in the Chicago area and nationally on the MLB Network. If you don't have cable, you can catch today's White Sox vs. Dodgers game on FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch the game via MLB Network. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut online for free.

Sign up for FuboTV

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add MLB.TV to their Prime membership and stream the White Sox vs. Dodgers game along with every out-of-market MLB game of the season.

The MLB.TV add-on features out-of-market teams only, but Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers spring training debut is included in MLB.TV's offering across the country. Right now, there is a seven-day free trial. You'll then pay $30 per month after the free trial ends if you still want to add MLB.TV to your Prime subscription.

Get MLB.TV on Prime Video

What time is the White Sox vs. Dodgers game?

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday Feb. 27, 2024 at 3:05 p.m. ET (12:05 p.m. PT).

RELATED CONTENT: