Rivals meet again tonight when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Now in the second half of the NBA season, the Celtics will be looking to extend their winning streak to nine games when Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Maxey collide.

Tonight's game will be the fourth meeting between the Celtics and 76ers this season. Philly won the first meeting of the season 106-103 on November 8, but then Boston won 117-107 a week later and 125-119 on December 1. The Celtics lead the all-time head-to-head series 269-197.

Will the Celtics win the season series or can the Sixers snap Boston's streak? Here's how to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game tonight, including all the best livestream options.

How to watch the 76ers vs. Celtics game online

The 76ers vs. Celtics game will air on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can still catch today's game on streaming services and apps like Sling TV, NBA League Pass, FuboTV and Max.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NBA games when you're not home.

With a subscription to NBA League Pass, fans will have access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason. Subscriptions also include access to NBA TV’s 24/7 stream, which offers analysis, games, exclusive features, interviews, press conferences and live events.

NBA League Pass gives you the most access to the most NBA games this season. Right now, there is an NBA League Pass deal with seven free days of streaming before a reduced cost of $49.99 per season. If you prefer to watch games without commercials and get access to in-arena streams, the League Pass Premium plan is also on sale for $74.99 per season.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch every NBA regular season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's 76ers vs. Celtics game online for free.

In addition to NBA games, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

Launched on Max last October, the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On features sports events from NBA, March Madness, MLB, NHL, U.S. Soccer and more, including all live games airing on a Warner Bros. Discovery linear network (TNT, TBS or truTV). To access the premium sports package, you’ll need a base Max subscription with plans starting at $9.99 per month.

For a limited time, the B/R Sports Add-On is available to all Max subscribers for free. After the promotional period ends, you can add the B/R Sports Add-On starting at $9.99 per month.

What time is the 76ers vs. Celtics game?

The Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, Feb. 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the 76ers vs. Celtics game on?

The Sixers vs. Celtics game will air live on TNT.

Where to Get 76ers vs. Celtics Tickets

If you are in the Boston area tonight, there are still last-minute tickets available to the 76ers vs. Celtics game on sites like Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats starting at $67.

