The 2024 Major League Soccer season is upon us, with America's top soccer league back in action on Wednesday, February 21. Following a record-setting first year of a 10-year partnership with Apple, all the soccer matches for the 29th MLS season will be streaming on MLS Season Pass — a service available on the Apple TV app.

Sign up for MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew enters the new campaign as the defending MLS Cup Final champions. This will also be Lionel Messi’s first full season with MLS as he leads the reigning Leagues Cup champion Inter Miami CF. Miami's new recruit for 2024 is Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, who will be reuniting with Inter's familiar Barcelona veterans Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Messi.

The mix of returning global soccer superstars with exciting new talent sets the scene for another incredible season. Here is everything to know about how to watch and stream Major League Soccer in 2024, including key dates for the regular season all the way through Decision Day.

How to Watch 2024 MLS Games Online

With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans gain access to every MLS game this season with no blackouts, in-depth coverage and analysis, an array of exclusive content and more. You can stream matches live or watch them from the start anytime on demand.

MLS Season Pass is not only the streaming home of every live MLS regular-season match, but it will also feature the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Campeones Cup, and select MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro matches and tournaments all in one place.

How much does MLS Season Pass cost?

Apple TV+’s MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month, or $99 per season. However, if you’re already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month, or $79 per season.

Can I watch every Lionel Messi game live on MLS Season Pass?

Yes, MLS Season Pass will be broadcasting every Inter Miami match live this season. You can also watch every Leagues Cup fixture for Messi's team. On Wednesday, Feb. 21, Apple TV+ is premiering Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend. The new four-part docuseries will chronicle Lionel Messi’s journey from schoolboy all the way through his big win for Argentina in 2022.

Watch Messi's World Cup on Feb. 21

When is MLS Opening Weekend?

Major League Soccer's 29th season will get its earliest start in league history on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF host Real Salt Lake in a standalone match at DRV PNK Stadium. The match will air at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on MLS Season Pass.

Saturday and Sunday will then kick the season into high gear with a slate of 14 soccer matches, including the LA Galaxy hosting Inter Miami CF on Sunday, February 25, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

What MLS games can I watch for free?

Each week, Apple will make select MLS matches available for free with or without an MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+. You'll still need to log in with an Apple ID, which you can set up at no cost.

See below for the lineup of Matchday 1 games that will be available for free on MLS Season Pass this weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 24

4:30 p.m. ET: LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

7:30 p.m. ET: D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. ET: Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal

Sunday, Feb. 25

2:30 p.m. ET: FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC

The full 2024 MLS regular season schedule can be found on the Major League Soccer site.

Are MLS games available on any regular TV channels?

While MLS Season Pass offers every soccer match, traditional cable channels such as Fox and FS1 will also broadcast select matches throughout the season.

When is 2024 MLS Rivalry Week?

MLS Rivalry Week will be held from May 11-18, 2024, and will feature some of the top teams across the league playing their in-state rivals. Check out some highlights below, along with when and where to watch each soccer match.

May 11: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1)

May 12: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX)

May 15: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

May 18: Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

When is the 2024 MLS All-Star Game?

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game is set for Wednesday, July 24 in Columbus, Ohio at Lower.com Field.

When is the 2024 Leagues Cup?

The World Cup-style club competition featuring all MLS and LIGA MX teams returns on Friday, July 26 and concludes with a final on Sunday, August 25.

When is Decision Day 2024?

The MLS regular season's final matchday is Saturday, October 19. There will be 14 games, with Eastern Conference matches beginning at 6 p.m. ET and Western Conference matches starting at at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT: