The 2023 Leagues Cup kicked off in July and is now approaching its conclusion, with Inter Miami CF facing off against Nashville SC at Geodis Park this weekend. Lionel Messi made his MLS debut in July and this will be Nashville's first match against the soccer superstar.

Inter Miami defeated Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semifinals, while Nashville vanquished Liga MX power Monterrey. If you're ready to watch Messi and Miami play Nashville, here's everything you need to know about how to stream the 2023 Leagues Cup final at home.

When is the 2023 Leagues Cup Final?

The 2023 Leagues Cup final will be played on Saturday, August 19, 2023. It will kick off in Nashville at 9pm ET (8pm local time, 6pm PT).

How to watch the Leagues Cup Final: Inter Miami vs. Nashville

Apple TV will stream the 2023 Leagues Cup final live worldwide through the MLS Season Pass.

If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber, a MLS Season Pass will cost $12.99 per month or $79 per season. Without an Apple TV+ subscription, MLS Season Pass will cost $14.99 per month or $99 per season.

Get the Season Pass

What is MLS Season Pass?

Available in more than 100 countries and regions, Apple TV's MLS Season Pass App is a new streaming service featuring "every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup1 all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts," according to Apple. This is a first in live sports broadcasting.

In addition to being a viewing hub for Leagues Cup games, subscribers get English and Spanish broadcasts of hundreds of live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches, plus game replays, highlights, analysis, and more original programming.

