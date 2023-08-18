Since arriving in South Florida this summer, Lionel Messi has taken America by storm. The soccer superstar is now leading Inter Miami CF into the 2023 Leagues Cup final on Saturday, August 19.

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time, and Adidas would agree. Messi gear is flying off the shelves and one of the most popular items is the GOAT T-shirt. His official Inter Miami jersey quickly sold out online, but soccer fans can get the Messi Inter Miami GOAT shirt at both Adidas and Fanatics right now.

Detailed with Messi's logo and pink accents, the t-shirt celebrates Lionel Messi with an actual goat sporting some Miami-ready sunglasses. In just one month with Inter Miami, the Argentine soccer legend already has his team reaching new heights. Miami is now in position to win its first Leagues Cup trophy in four seasons of competition.

Messi is already third on Inter Miami CF’s all-time scoring list and is just 20 goals behind Gonzalo Higuain at the top. Miami will now face Nashville at 9 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT) tomorrow and a win would mean Inter Miami has a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup — a first in the team’s history.

How to Watch the ​​2023 Leagues Cup Final

If you want to watch Saturday's Major League Soccer match, you'll need a MLS Season Pass. Available on the Apple TV app, MLS Season Pass is the exclusive destination to watch every live Major League Soccer regular-season match, the entire postseason, and Leagues Cup.

Get the Season Pass

The standalone monthly cost is $14.99 per month, or $99 for the entire season. In May 2023, MLS announced a midseason rate for MLS Season Pass for $49 for the remainder of the calendar year. That means you can get Apple TV's MLS Season Pass for 50% off.

Even better, if you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get a bigger discount and sign up for $12.99 per month or $39 per season.

