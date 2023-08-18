It all comes down to two teams. England will face Spain in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Sunday. There will be a first-time World Cup winner crowned in Sydney, Australia. In fact, this weekend's all-European World Cup final marks the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1991 that two first-time finalists will go head-to-head.

Spain advanced into the final after defeating Sweden 2-1, while England eliminated Australia in a 3-1 victory. In terms of predictions, the Lionesses are the 2022 Euro champions and England is favored to win over Spain. No matter which team wins, it will also just be third time a country has won the men's and Women's World Cups.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Women's World Cup final between Spain and England.

What time does the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final start?

The Women's World Cup final between Spain and England will take place on Sunday, August 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 a.m. ET (3:00 a.m. PT) with coverage beginning at 5:00 a.m. ET (2:00 a.m. PT).

How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup online:

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final will be broadcast on Fox and FS1. If you don't have a cable TV provider or satellite package allowing you to watch these channels, don't worry. You just need a live TV streaming service and the most cost effective option is Sling TV.

With the current Sling TV deal, you can get your first month of SlingTV Blue tier for half price, or $22.50. Sling TV also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, which comes in handy for recording all the early morning games like Spain vs. England.

How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for free:

While you can't watch the entire FIFA Women's World Cup for free, there is a free 7-day trial for fuboTV, meaning you could time your subscription to watch specific games (like the next USA match) without paying a dime. If your whole family wants to watch all the final FIFA action, fuboTV allows you to watch the World Cup on up to 10 screens at once.

Both Sling TV and Fubo TV are also excellent streaming options for watching the 2023 NFL Preseason games.

