There is nothing Lionel Messi can't do. Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup on Saturday night, defeating Nashville SC 10-9 on penalty kicks in the final of the 47-team tournament. We're just seven games into the Messi experience in MLS and the Argentinian phenom has already helped Miami capture its first championship trophy in club history.

With all the Messi Mania this weekend, Messi kits are one of the most popular sports jerseys on the market right now. Soccer fans who want a piece of sports history can pre-order official Lionel Messi Inter Miami jerseys at Adidas, Fanatics and the MLS Store now.

Not only can you get the pink home jersey, but you can also get Messi's away kit that features a black jersey with pink lettering. While there is no set date for when the official Messi Inter Miami No. 10 jerseys will be mailed out, the MLS Store does indicate that the apparel will arrival no later than October 17, 2023.

With the amount of excitement following the official announcement that Messi joined Major League Soccer and now the Leagues Cup victory, some sizes have already sold out. We recommend adding these Messi jerseys to your cart, stat. Ahead, shop more Lionel Messi jerseys, t-shirts and shoes for men, women and children.

