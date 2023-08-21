Style

Where to Buy Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Jersey After Winning the 2023 Leagues Cup

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Lionel Messi
Chandan Khanna/Getty

There is nothing Lionel Messi can't do. Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup on Saturday night, defeating Nashville SC 10-9 on penalty kicks in the final of the 47-team tournament. We're just seven games into the Messi experience in MLS and the Argentinian phenom has already helped Miami capture its first championship trophy in club history.

With all the Messi Mania this weekend, Messi kits are one of the most popular sports jerseys on the market right now. Soccer fans who want a piece of sports history can pre-order official Lionel Messi Inter Miami jerseys at Adidas, Fanatics and the MLS Store now.

Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi adidas Pink 2023 The Heart Beat Kit Authentic Jersey
Men's Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi adidas Pink 2023 The Heart Beat Kit Replica Jersey
MLS Store
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi adidas Pink 2023 The Heart Beat Kit Authentic Jersey

Made with Aeroready techology, this jersey will wick moisture and keep you feeling nice and dry. 

$160 AT MLS STORE
$160 AT FANATICS

Not only can you get the pink home jersey, but you can also get Messi's away kit that features a black jersey with pink lettering. While there is no set date for when the official Messi Inter Miami No. 10 jerseys will be mailed out, the MLS Store does indicate that the apparel will arrival no later than October 17, 2023.

Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi adidas Black 2023 La Noche Authentic Jersey
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi adidas Black 2023 La Noche Replica Jersey
MLS Store
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi adidas Black 2023 La Noche Authentic Jersey

Show off your Inter Miami CF spirit with this authentic Messi jersey.

$180 AT MLS STORE
$180 AT FANATICS

With the amount of excitement following the official announcement that Messi joined Major League Soccer and now the Leagues Cup victory, some sizes have already sold out. We recommend adding these Messi jerseys to your cart, stat. Ahead, shop more Lionel Messi jerseys, t-shirts and shoes for men, women and children.

Lionel Messi Jerseys and Apparel
Lionel Messi
Getty
Lionel Messi Jerseys and Apparel

Gear up in Lionel Messi jerseys and celebrate the winningest player in history with your favorite Miami CF clothes and shoes.

PRICES VARY
PRICES VARY

