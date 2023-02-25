Major League Soccer officially returns today, February 25, and for the first time will be streaming on MLS Season Pass — a new service available on Apple TV+. Offering all 493 games of the 2023 MLS Season, opening weekend is free to watch for everyone.

The best way to stream the Major League Soccer 2023 season is to purchase the MLS Season Pass, available on Apple TV for $14.99/month or $99 for one season.

Get the Season Pass

North American teams have brought us some of our favorite soccer players, like Frank Lampard, Landon Donovan, Steven Gerrard and David Villa. World-renowned soccer star and former LA Galaxy midfielder David Beckham now owns MLS team Inter Miami. With all the excitement previous years have brought, we can barely wait for the 28th MLS season to start.

With Apple being the sole provider of MLS games over the next ten years, Apple TV+ is the best way to catch every moment of every match. Here's how to gear up before players take the field for the 2023 season of MLS.

How to watch Major League Soccer without cable

The 2023 season begins Saturday, February 25 with a match between Nashville SC and New York City FC, followed by 12 more matches to kick off the season. If heading to the stadium to cheer on your team isn't in the cards, we can help you with the next best thing: Live streaming access to every single soccer game — that means absolutely no blackouts.

While a few select games will be aired on live TV via Fox Sports, the simplest way to get access to watching these talented soccer players on the field is with the MLS Season Pass through Apple TV+. They're streaming all the games live, including the MLS cup playoff matches and the United States championship match itself.

How much does the MLS Season Pass cost?

The MLS Season Pass is an extra add-on service for Apple TV+. That means that current Apple TV+ subscribers can access MLS games for an additional $13 per month for a total $20 monthly cost. Fans also have the option to pay a $79 annual fee for the season pass. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial upon signup and join the club that offers not only MLS soccer games but also a host of content, including the soccer-centric comedy Ted Lasso, written by and starring Jason Sudeikis.

If you're only interested in the MLS Season Pass (sorry, Sudeikis), you can go straight to the source to stream soccer games for $15 per month or a flat fee of $99.

Get the MLS Season Pass

How to watch Major League Soccer for free

For soccer fans on a budget, here's some good news: Each Sunday, Apple TV+ will choose six games to stream for free. All you need is an Apple ID, which iPhone users likely already have. No Apple ID? No problem: Apple ID sign-up is free, and grants you access to Sunday night's free-streaming games during the soccer season.

What's the 2023 MLS season schedule?

You can find the full 2023 MLS Season Schedule here. The first week of the season will host the following games:

Saturday, February 25, 2023

4:30 p.m. ET Nashville SC vs. New York City FC

7:30 p.m. ET Atlanta United vs. San Jose

7:30 p.m. ET Charlotte FC vs. New England

7:30 p.m. ET FC Cincinnati vs. Houston Dynamo FC

7:30 p.m. ET DC United vs. Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. ET Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal

7:30 p.m. ET Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls

7:30 p.m. ET Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew

8:30 p.m. ET Austin FC vs. Saint Louis CITY SC

8:30 p.m. ET FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United

9:30 p.m. ET Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy

10:30 p.m. ET Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City

10:30 p.m. ET Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Sunday, February 26, 2023

8:00 p.m. ET Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Samsung TV Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save Up to $2,500

Samsung Frame TV Deals: Save Up to $400 at Amazon and Samsung

'When Calls the Heart' Season 10: Watch the First Footage!

Kiefer Sutherland on Becoming the Target in 'Rabbit Hole' Trailer

How to Watch 'Sharper' Online — New Julianne Moore Movie Now Streaming

How to Watch 'Party Down' Season 3 — Revival Series Streaming Feb. 24

'The Voice': Reba McEntire Announced as Season 23 Mega Mentor

Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $1,000 Off for a Leveled-Up Gaming Experience