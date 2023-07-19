How to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Stream the Women's Soccer Championship Series
By opting for fuboTV Pro, you'll get access to FOX and FS1 (plus 164 more channels) to watch all the matches. The provider also offers a seven-day free trial to ensure you like their service before paying out of pocket.
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is finally here!
After waiting four long years, the 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off with the first matches Thursday, July 20th. The biggest international tournament in women's soccer will be played across Australia and New Zealand. Who will win the World Cup trophy and a substantial cash prize? We can't wait to watch and find out!
The USA women's team plays their first match on Friday, July 21 against the Vietnam soccer team. The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) has a majorly skilled team this year, including 2022 MVP Sophia Smith, high scorer Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman (daughter of NBA all-star Dennis Rodman) who was the youngest player to be drafted as of 2021, and completed her first season with the title Rookie of the Year. Will this be the year for the USWNT to secure their fifth World Cup title?
How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup online:
You won't want to miss a second of this competitive soccer series that will be airing on FOX and FOX Sports 1 (FS1). If you don't have a TV provider package allowing you to watch these channels, don't worry; we are here to assist you with options to see the FIFA Women's World Cup via streaming. Basically, to ensure you can cheer on most of the games, you'll need a streaming service that offers live TV, such as SlingTV, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.
Sign up for SlingTV's Blue tier, which has FOX and FS1 access, for only $22.50 for your first month. You can catch all the Women's World Cup games with the Blue plan.
Not only will you be able to watch the entire FIFA Women's World Cup with Hulu + Live TV, but you'll also get Disney+ and ESPN+ add-ons with this subscription tier.
Peacock is scheduled to stream 20 of the matches live. It should be noted that the broadcasts will be in Spanish.
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup TV schedule:
Thursday, June 20, 2023
New Zealand vs. Norway @ 3:00 a.m. ET on FOX
Australia vs. Republic of Ireland @ 6:00 a.m. ET on FOX
Nigeria vs. Canada @ 10:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Friday, June 21, 2023
Phillippines vs. Switzerland @ 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1
Spain vs. Costa Rica @ 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1
United States vs. Vietnam @ 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Zambia vs. Japan @ 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1
England vs. Haiti @ 5:30 a.m. ET on FOX
Denmark vs. China @ 8:00 a.m. ET on FOX
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Sweden vs. South Africa @ 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1
Netherlands vs. Portugal @ 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1
France vs. Jamaica @ 6:00 a.m. ET on FOX
Monday, July 24, 2023
Italy vs. Argentina @ 2:00 a.m. ET on FS1
Germany vs. Morocco @ 4:30 a.m. ET on FS1
Brazil vs. Panama @ 7:00 a.m. ET on FS1
Colombia vs. South Korea @ 10:00 p.m. ET on FS1
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
New Zealand vs. Phillippines @ 1:30 a.m. ET on FS1
Switzerland vs. Norway @ 4:00 a.m. ET on FS1
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Japan vs. Costa Rica @ 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1
Spain vs. Zambia @ 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1
Canada vs. Republic of Ireland @ 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1
United States vs. Netherlands @ 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX
How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for free:
While you can't watch the entire FIFA Women's World Cup for free, there is a free 7-day trial for fuboTV, meaning you could time it to watch specific games without paying a dime.
