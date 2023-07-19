The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is finally here!

After waiting four long years, the 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off with the first matches Thursday, July 20th. The biggest international tournament in women's soccer will be played across Australia and New Zealand. Who will win the World Cup trophy and a substantial cash prize? We can't wait to watch and find out!

The USA women's team plays their first match on Friday, July 21 against the Vietnam soccer team. The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) has a majorly skilled team this year, including 2022 MVP Sophia Smith, high scorer Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman (daughter of NBA all-star Dennis Rodman) who was the youngest player to be drafted as of 2021, and completed her first season with the title Rookie of the Year. Will this be the year for the USWNT to secure their fifth World Cup title?

How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup online:

You won't want to miss a second of this competitive soccer series that will be airing on FOX and FOX Sports 1 (FS1). If you don't have a TV provider package allowing you to watch these channels, don't worry; we are here to assist you with options to see the FIFA Women's World Cup via streaming. Basically, to ensure you can cheer on most of the games, you'll need a streaming service that offers live TV, such as SlingTV, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup TV schedule:

Thursday, June 20, 2023

New Zealand vs. Norway @ 3:00 a.m. ET on FOX

Australia vs. Republic of Ireland @ 6:00 a.m. ET on FOX

Nigeria vs. Canada @ 10:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Friday, June 21, 2023

Phillippines vs. Switzerland @ 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Spain vs. Costa Rica @ 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1

United States vs. Vietnam @ 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Zambia vs. Japan @ 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1

England vs. Haiti @ 5:30 a.m. ET on FOX

Denmark vs. China @ 8:00 a.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sweden vs. South Africa @ 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Netherlands vs. Portugal @ 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1

France vs. Jamaica @ 6:00 a.m. ET on FOX

Monday, July 24, 2023

Italy vs. Argentina @ 2:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Germany vs. Morocco @ 4:30 a.m. ET on FS1

Brazil vs. Panama @ 7:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Colombia vs. South Korea @ 10:00 p.m. ET on FS1

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

New Zealand vs. Phillippines @ 1:30 a.m. ET on FS1

Switzerland vs. Norway @ 4:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Japan vs. Costa Rica @ 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Spain vs. Zambia @ 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1

Canada vs. Republic of Ireland @ 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1

United States vs. Netherlands @ 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX

How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for free:

While you can't watch the entire FIFA Women's World Cup for free, there is a free 7-day trial for fuboTV, meaning you could time it to watch specific games without paying a dime.

Sign Up for fuboTV

