With all the channels on cable and now all the original shows on streaming, it seems like there's a new series to start watching every day. While it can be hard to know where to start, with the announcement of the Emmy nominations on July 12, we now know which shows stood the test of being up for the coveted Emmy award.

The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, September 18 on Fox (though current Hollywood strikes may affect this airdate). That means there's plenty of time to catch up on this year's Emmy nominees before the awards show.

Here's a list of the shows that are up for winning a Golden Emmy and where you can stream them.

Outstanding Comedy Series

In need of a good laugh? These shows nominated as Outstanding Comedy Series for 2023 should do the trick.

Abbott Elementary ABC Abbott Elementary The hilarious and heartfelt ABC show is streaming on Hulu. Season 1 is fully available and season 2 is airing now with new episodes landing on the streaming platform the day after they air on ABC. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH 30-DAY FREE TRIAL Watch on Hulu

Barry HBO Barry SNL's Bill Hader is a hitman turned actor who can't quite shake his past in this startlingly funny HBO original dark comedy. PLANS STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch on Max

Jury Duty Freevee Jury Duty A Freevee original (meaning it's completely free to watch with occasional ad breaks), Jury Duty is about a fake court case where the whole jury is comprised of actors, save the one person who is completely unaware that things aren't what they seem. FREE Watch on Freevee

Only Murders in the Building Hulu Only Murders in the Building An unlikely trio (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) forms a podcast and begins an investigation of their own when a murder happens in their apartment building. Only Murder in the Building streams exclusively on Hulu. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch on Hulu

Ted Lasso Apple TV+ Ted Lasso Apple TV+'s final season of Ted Lasso (at least for creator and lead actor Jason Sudeikis) had an impressive 21 Emmy nominations. In the series, football coach and Kansas-native, Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), becomes the coach of a different type of football team when he moves to London. $7/MONTH Watch on Apple TV+

The Bear Hulu The Bear A fine-dining chef (heavy on the fine), played by Golden Globe-winner Jeremy Allen White, returns home to run his family's sandwich shop in Chicago in The Bear. Watch as his upscale dining experience shakes up the old restaurant. The first two seasons are streaming now on Hulu. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH FREE ONE-MONTH TRIAL Watch on Hulu

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon Prime Video The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel The final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a Prime Video original series, has 14 nominations. Set in Manhattan in the 1950s, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is about a woman (Rachel Brosnahan) who always follows the rules and finally finds herself when she enters the world of stand-up comedy. PLANS STARTING AT $9/MONTH Watch on Prime Video

Wednesday IMDb Wednesday One that's fun for the whole family — and received a whopping 12 nominations — is Wednesday, which gives a closer look at the Addams Family's only daughter. The complete first season of the series from Tim Burton is available to stream now. PLANS STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch on Netflix

Outstanding Drama Series

Superior storylines with some of the most talented actors make these shows contenders for winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

Succession HBO Succession The HBO original drama series Succession, which is about the dynamics within a family that owns the biggest global media company, gathered a whopping 27 Emmy nominations. Watch the entire series (including the fourth and final season) of Succession on Max. PLANS STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch on Hulu

Andor Disney+ Andor Andor is a prequel to Rogue One, in which we learn how Cassian becomes a rebel hero. Disney+ hit Emmy nomination gold with their multiple Star Wars series, as The Mandalorian received nine nominations, Andor earned eight nominations and Obi-Wan Kenobi got five. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch on Disney+

Better Call Saul AMC Better Call Saul Before meeting Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) had a full and vibrant life. Watch his story on Better Call Saul with a subscription to Netflix. PLANS STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch on Netflix

The Crown HBO The Crown Following Queen Elizabeth II's reign, this drama based on real events has been a hit since its release in 2016. The Crown is available to stream on Netflix. PLANS STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch on Netflix

Yellowjackets Showtime Yellowjackets After their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, high school soccer players are stranded during a bleak winter. These now adult women still grapple with their disturbing past that's come back to haunt them in Showtime's Yellowjackets. PLANS STARTING AT $12/MONTH FREE 7-DAY TRIAL Watch on Paramount+

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

One season can pack a big punch. These series are definitely worthy of streaming.

Fleishman Is in Trouble Hulu Fleishman Is in Trouble Based on the novel by the same name, Fleishman Is in Trouble is the tale of a recently separated father and surgeon (Jesse Eisenberg) as he navigates the single life and co-parenting until his ex-wife disappears unexpectedly. The FX series can be streamed on Hulu. PLANS STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch on Hulu

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi We see the message Princess Leia sends to Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope, but how did the pair actually come to know one another? Ewan McGregor returns to play the title character in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, which explores how this unexpected relationship formed. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch on Disney+

Outstanding Television Movie

No need to head to the theater to see these streaming films.

Fire Island Searchlight Pictures Fire Island Fire Island is a modern-day retelling of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice with an LGBTQ+ twist. You can watch the film on Hulu. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch on Hulu

Prey Hulu Prey In this Hulu Original movie, a warrior in the Comanche Nation must protect her tribe by fighting Predators that land on Earth. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch on Hulu

For more Emmy nomination news, check out the full list of nominations.

