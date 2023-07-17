How to Watch the 2023 Emmy-Nominated Shows: Where to Stream the Acclaimed Series
With all the channels on cable and now all the original shows on streaming, it seems like there's a new series to start watching every day. While it can be hard to know where to start, with the announcement of the Emmy nominations on July 12, we now know which shows stood the test of being up for the coveted Emmy award.
The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, September 18 on Fox (though current Hollywood strikes may affect this airdate). That means there's plenty of time to catch up on this year's Emmy nominees before the awards show.
Here's a list of the shows that are up for winning a Golden Emmy and where you can stream them.
Outstanding Comedy Series
In need of a good laugh? These shows nominated as Outstanding Comedy Series for 2023 should do the trick.
The hilarious and heartfelt ABC show is streaming on Hulu. Season 1 is fully available and season 2 is airing now with new episodes landing on the streaming platform the day after they air on ABC.
An unlikely trio (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) forms a podcast and begins an investigation of their own when a murder happens in their apartment building. Only Murder in the Building streams exclusively on Hulu.
Apple TV+'s final season of Ted Lasso (at least for creator and lead actor Jason Sudeikis) had an impressive 21 Emmy nominations. In the series, football coach and Kansas-native, Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), becomes the coach of a different type of football team when he moves to London.
A fine-dining chef (heavy on the fine), played by Golden Globe-winner Jeremy Allen White, returns home to run his family's sandwich shop in Chicago in The Bear. Watch as his upscale dining experience shakes up the old restaurant. The first two seasons are streaming now on Hulu.
The final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a Prime Video original series, has 14 nominations. Set in Manhattan in the 1950s, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is about a woman (Rachel Brosnahan) who always follows the rules and finally finds herself when she enters the world of stand-up comedy.
Outstanding Drama Series
Superior storylines with some of the most talented actors make these shows contenders for winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.
The HBO original drama series Succession, which is about the dynamics within a family that owns the biggest global media company, gathered a whopping 27 Emmy nominations. Watch the entire series (including the fourth and final season) of Succession on Max.
Andor is a prequel to Rogue One, in which we learn how Cassian becomes a rebel hero. Disney+ hit Emmy nomination gold with their multiple Star Wars series, as The Mandalorian received nine nominations, Andor earned eight nominations and Obi-Wan Kenobi got five.
Before meeting Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) had a full and vibrant life. Watch his story on Better Call Saul with a subscription to Netflix.
A prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is streaming exclusively on Max.
One girl holds the cure to the fungal infection taking over the world, but can she be brought to the right people safely? Action-packed thriller The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, received the second-most Emmy nominations with 24.
Streaming on Max, the already multi-award-winning show The White Lotus explores the dysfunctional lives of wealthy guests staying at an upscale resort. Each day reveals something new about each character, played by an all-star cast which includes Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.
After their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, high school soccer players are stranded during a bleak winter. These now adult women still grapple with their disturbing past that's come back to haunt them in Showtime's Yellowjackets.
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
One season can pack a big punch. These series are definitely worthy of streaming.
Two individuals (Steven Yeun and Ali Wong) meet during a road rage incident and begin an epic revenge battle with dire consequences.
True crime fans who can handle realistic depictions of Jeffrey Dahmer's murders, meaning a lot of gore, may enjoy Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters. Watch the horrifying story of the cannibal and serial killer on Netflix.
This Amazon Prime Video mini-series finds inspiration from the book Daisy Jones & the Six, written by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. The story follows a fictional band in the '70s that becomes a global sensation.
Based on the novel by the same name, Fleishman Is in Trouble is the tale of a recently separated father and surgeon (Jesse Eisenberg) as he navigates the single life and co-parenting until his ex-wife disappears unexpectedly. The FX series can be streamed on Hulu.
We see the message Princess Leia sends to Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope, but how did the pair actually come to know one another? Ewan McGregor returns to play the title character in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, which explores how this unexpected relationship formed.
Outstanding Television Movie
No need to head to the theater to see these streaming films.
Dolly Parton is magical herself, so you know her Mountain Magic Christmas Special is just as marvelous. While it originally streamed on Peacock during the holiday season, fans can now use their Roku to download the Redbox app and rent the movie.
Fire Island is a modern-day retelling of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice with an LGBTQ+ twist. You can watch the film on Hulu.
The Sanderson Sisters are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which streams exclusively on Disney+.
Daniel Radcliffe stars as Weird Al in this absurd and comically loose retelling of the star's rise to fame.
For more Emmy nomination news, check out the full list of nominations.
