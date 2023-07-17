Shop

How to Watch the 2023 Emmy-Nominated Shows: Where to Stream the Acclaimed Series

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey
Liane Hentscher/HBO

With all the channels on cable and now all the original shows on streaming, it seems like there's a new series to start watching every day. While it can be hard to know where to start, with the announcement of the Emmy nominations on July 12, we now know which shows stood the test of being up for the coveted Emmy award

The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, September 18 on Fox (though current Hollywood strikes may affect this airdate). That means there's plenty of time to catch up on this year's Emmy nominees before the awards show. 

Here's a list of the shows that are up for winning a Golden Emmy and where you can stream them.

Outstanding Comedy Series

In need of a good laugh? These shows nominated as Outstanding Comedy Series for 2023 should do the trick. 

Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary
ABC
Abbott Elementary

The hilarious and heartfelt ABC show is streaming on Hulu. Season 1 is fully available and season 2 is airing now with new episodes landing on the streaming platform the day after they air on ABC.

Barry
Barry promo image
HBO
Barry

SNL's Bill Hader is a hitman turned actor who can't quite shake his past in this startlingly funny HBO original dark comedy. 

Jury Duty
Jury Duty promo image
Freevee
Jury Duty

A Freevee original (meaning it's completely free to watch with occasional ad breaks), Jury Duty is about a fake court case where the whole jury is comprised of actors, save the one person who is completely unaware that things aren't what they seem.

Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Hulu
Only Murders in the Building

An unlikely trio (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) forms a podcast and begins an investigation of their own when a murder happens in their apartment building. Only Murder in the Building streams exclusively on Hulu.

Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Apple TV+
Ted Lasso

Apple TV+'s final season of Ted Lasso (at least for creator and lead actor Jason Sudeikis) had an impressive 21 Emmy nominations. In the series, football coach and Kansas-native, Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), becomes the coach of a different type of football team when he moves to London.  

The Bear
The Bear
Hulu
The Bear

A fine-dining chef (heavy on the fine), played by Golden Globe-winner Jeremy Allen White, returns home to run his family's sandwich shop in Chicago in The Bear. Watch as his upscale dining experience shakes up the old restaurant. The first two seasons are streaming now on Hulu. 

 

 

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a Prime Video original series, has 14 nominations. Set in Manhattan in the 1950s, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is about a woman (Rachel Brosnahan) who always follows the rules and finally finds herself when she enters the world of stand-up comedy.

Wednesday
Wednesday
IMDb
Wednesday

One that's fun for the whole family — and received a whopping 12 nominations — is Wednesday, which gives a closer look at the Addams Family's only daughter. The complete first season of the series from Tim Burton is available to stream now.

Outstanding Drama Series

Superior storylines with some of the most talented actors make these shows contenders for winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

Succession
Succession promo poster
HBO
Succession

The HBO original drama series Succession, which is about the dynamics within a family that owns the biggest global media company, gathered a whopping 27 Emmy nominations. Watch the entire series (including the fourth and final season) of Succession on Max. 

Andor
Andor promo images
Disney+
Andor

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One, in which we learn how Cassian becomes a rebel hero. Disney+ hit Emmy nomination gold with their multiple Star Wars series, as The Mandalorian received nine nominations, Andor earned eight nominations and Obi-Wan Kenobi got five.

Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
AMC
Better Call Saul

Before meeting Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) had a full and vibrant life. Watch his story on Better Call Saul with a subscription to Netflix.

House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon
HBO Max
House of the Dragon

A prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is streaming exclusively on Max.

The Crown
The Crown
HBO
The Crown

Following Queen Elizabeth II's reign, this drama based on real events has been a hit since its release in 2016. The Crown is available to stream on Netflix.

The Last of Us
The Last of Us
Warner Bros Discovery
The Last of Us

One girl holds the cure to the fungal infection taking over the world, but can she be brought to the right people safely? Action-packed thriller The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, received the second-most Emmy nominations with 24. 

The White Lotus
The White Lotus
HBO
The White Lotus

Streaming on Max, the already multi-award-winning show The White Lotus explores the dysfunctional lives of wealthy guests staying at an upscale resort. Each day reveals something new about each character, played by an all-star cast which includes Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza

Yellowjackets
Yellowjackets
Showtime
Yellowjackets

After their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, high school soccer players are stranded during a bleak winter. These now adult women still grapple with their disturbing past that's come back to haunt them in Showtime's Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

One season can pack a big punch. These series are definitely worthy of streaming.

Beef
Beef promo image
Netflix
Beef

Two individuals (Steven Yeun and Ali Wong) meet during a road rage incident and begin an epic revenge battle with dire consequences. 

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Netflix
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

True crime fans who can handle realistic depictions of Jeffrey Dahmer's murders, meaning a lot of gore, may enjoy Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters. Watch the horrifying story of the cannibal and serial killer on Netflix.

Daisy Jones and The Six
Daisy Jones and The Six
Prime Video
Daisy Jones and The Six

This Amazon Prime Video mini-series finds inspiration from the book Daisy Jones & the Six, written by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. The story follows a fictional band in the '70s that becomes a global sensation. 

Fleishman Is in Trouble
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Hulu
Fleishman Is in Trouble

Based on the novel by the same name, Fleishman Is in Trouble is the tale of a recently separated father and surgeon (Jesse Eisenberg) as he navigates the single life and co-parenting until his ex-wife disappears unexpectedly. The FX series can be streamed on Hulu. 

Obi-Wan Kenobi
Obi-Wan Kenobi promo image
Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi

We see the message Princess Leia sends to Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope, but how did the pair actually come to know one another? Ewan McGregor returns to play the title character in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, which explores how this unexpected relationship formed.

Outstanding Television Movie

No need to head to the theater to see these streaming films.

Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas
Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas
NBC
Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas

Dolly Parton is magical herself, so you know her Mountain Magic Christmas Special is just as marvelous. While it originally streamed on Peacock during the holiday season, fans can now use their Roku to download the Redbox app and rent the movie. 

Fire Island
Fire Island
Searchlight Pictures
Fire Island

Fire Island is a modern-day retelling of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice with an LGBTQ+ twist. You can watch the film on Hulu. 

Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2
Disney+
Hocus Pocus 2

The Sanderson Sisters are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which streams exclusively on Disney+. 

Prey
Prey
Hulu
Prey

In this Hulu Original movie, a warrior in the Comanche Nation must protect her tribe by fighting Predators that land on Earth. 

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Roku
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Daniel Radcliffe stars as Weird Al in this absurd and comically loose retelling of the star's rise to fame.  

For more Emmy nomination news, check out the full list of nominations.

