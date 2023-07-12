Michelle and Barack Obama Each Earn 2023 Emmy Nominations

Michelle Obama is now an Emmy-nominated producer! The former first lady scored her first-ever Emmy nomination on Wednesday for Outstanding Nonfiction Series or Special for her Netflix special, The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey.

The special features an intimate sit-down between Michelle and longtime friend, Oprah Winfrey. Filmed at the final tour stop for her book, the duo's candid, wide-ranging discussion gave viewers a front-row seat to Michelle's stories about her childhood, her time in the White House, menopause, social issues, and romance. In addition to appearing onscreen alongside Oprah, Michelle also executive produced the special tied to her book.

Michelle isn't the only Obama being recognized by the 75th annual Emmy Awards. Her husband, Barack Obama, is now a two-time nominee thanks to his nod for Outstanding Narrator in Working: What We Do All Day.

The Netflix docuseries, executive produced by Barack and Michelle for their Higher Ground Media company, follows the former president as he visits three American workplaces and meets with 12 people occupying various rungs of the business ladder, from service jobs to "the middle" to "dream jobs" and "the boss."

While the 61-year-old beat out last year's competition in the same category, this year's batch of nominees has some heavy hitters.

Barack will go up against Morgan Freeman for Our Universe, Mahershala Ali for Chimp Empire, Angela Bassett for Good Night Oppy and Pedro Pascal for Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World.

The Obamas aren't strangers to the awards circuit. Barack has two GRAMMYs, having won twice for Best Spoken Word Album, and Michelle has one, winning the same category in 2020 for her memoir, Becoming. Their production company also nabbed an Oscar win for Best Documentary Feature for 2019's American Factory, as well as the Emmy for Outstanding Direction of a Documentary.

This year's winners will be revealed during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which are slated to be handed on Monday, Sept. 18, while the Creative Arts Emmys will be presented the weekend prior, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10.

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List

Emmy Nominations Snubs and Surprises: '1923,' 'Harry & Meghan,' More

2023 Emmys: See Who Scored Double Acting Nominations

Barack Obama Responds to Michelle’s Claim of Not Liking Him for 10 Years of Their Marriage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery