2023 Emmys: See Who Scored Double Acting Nominations

When the full list of nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, several stars, including Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson and more, found themselves up for at least two individual acting prizes, with Harriet Walter repeating the feat for a second consecutive year.

Pascal is up for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as a smuggler named Joel in the HBO hit, The Last of Us. He also scored a nomination in the Outstanding Narrator for CNN's Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.

The Last of Us, which garnered 24 total nominations for season 1, also helped several guest stars land multiple nominations, with Melanie Lynskey up for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her two-episode arc as revolutionary leader Kathleen Coghlan as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for season 2 of Yellowjackets.

"I am so honoured and excited! Thank you Television Academy for these nominations for two shows I’m immensely proud to be part of. I’m so thrilled about the nominations for Best Drama for Yellowjackets, and for our amazing casting directors. Everyone knows I am a superfan of our cast and I am looking at my nomination as being representative of the ensemble, as every member of the cast makes the show as special as it is, especially my sweet Sophie Nélisse whose performance this season was otherworldly," Lynskey said in a statement.

She added, "I am incredibly happy to see all the nominations for The Last of Us! I’m eternally grateful to the brilliant Craig Mazin for asking me to be part of the show. I’m elated that so many incredible artists and craftspeople were recognized from multiple departments, not to mention the amazing cast. I’m overjoyed for Bella and Pedro and Anna and Storm and Murray and Nick and the wonderful Lamar, and I burst into tears when I saw that Keivonn was nominated. Also, 'Go Juliette, I Love You.' And of course I stand in solidarity with the WGA -- both of these amazing shows started with the script and we would be nothing without our writers -- and as a proud member of SAG-AFTRA."

Additionally, Murray Bartlett was recognized in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for his Last of Us role as a survivalist named Frank and also picked up a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of Nick De Noia in the Hulu true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales.

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this double nomination! What?! I’m absolutely over the moon!!" Bartlett shared in a statement. "It was total joy to be part of The Last of Us and Welcome to Chippendales, and I’m thrilled that so many of my colleagues on both of these shows have also been recognized for their brilliant work. Thank you! Thank you!"

Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Abbott Elementary proved fruitful for Brunson, with the performer once again nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for playing optimistic teacher Janine Teagues in season 2. She also picked up her first nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live.

Beef, which earned a total 13 nominations, garnered Ali Wong a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. She also picked up another in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category for the Adult Swim continuation of the animated series Tuca & Bertie.

"This is a real honor and something I never expected would happen," Wong said in a statement. "I wish my father was alive to experience this moment with me. Much love to Sonny (aka Lee Sung Jin) and the entire Beef family who gave their everything to make such a special show."

Alex Borstein, meanwhile, is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as well as Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her longtime role as Lois on Family Guy.

Rounding out the double acting nominees is Walter, who is up for the same two categories as last year. She's been nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for the final season of Succession and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso season 3.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Fox. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

RELATED CONTENT

2023 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List (Live Updates)

'Beef's Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Address David Choe Controversy

Related Gallery