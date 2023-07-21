Argentinian soccer superstar, Lionel Messi, kicks off his career in the United States today. Joining the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF, co-owned by soccer legend David Beckham, is a significant step in not just Messi's career, but also for the MLS. His debut game kicks off tonight when Inter Miami will go head to head with Mexico's Cruz Azul.

Soccer fans won't want to miss this sports history in the making. The momentous match starts tonight, July 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The easiest way to view this historical game is with Apple TV+'s MLS Season Pass, which gives you access to every single game of the MLS season.

As every die-hard sports fan knows, the players will do better on the pitch when you are decked out in the team's merch (even if they can't see you through the screen). With all the Messi Mania this week, Lionel Messi Inter Miami jerseys are available now for fans to buy on the MLS Store. This is one of the biggest moves in international soccer, so don't wait to get your Messi jersey and sport the legendary No. 10 that has come to define his iconic career.

Shop Messi's Inter Miami Gear

Not only can you get the home jersey that's a cotton candy pink with black lettering, but you can also get Messi's away kit that features a black jersey with pink lettering. While the MLS Store has not officially said which day they will mail out these official Inter Miami No. 10 jerseys, they do indicate that the apparel will arrival no later than October 17, 2023.

With the amount of excitement following Sunday's official announcement that Messi joined Major League Soccer, some sizes have already sold out, so we recommend adding these jerseys to your cart, stat.

