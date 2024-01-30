Originally played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the 2005 film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith are back. Prime Video is reinventing the spy story as a streaming series starring the talented Donald Glover (Atlanta, Community) and Maya Erskine (PEN15, Blue Eye Samurai).

Instead of a married couple that realizes they are working undercover for opposite agencies, Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith centers around two new agents who must pretend to be a happily married couple. The eight-episode series will drop to Prime Video on the evening of February 1.

Ready to find out if you prefer the original film or the new series? Read on to learn how to stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith at home.

When does Mr. & Mrs. Smith premiere?

Prime Video will release Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Thursday, February 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET. All eight episodes of the series will be dropped by February 2.

How to stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith online:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a Prime Video original, so it exclusively streams on Amazon's platform. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership or stand-alone Prime Video membership to watch the action-packed series. Access to Prime Video lets you watch other Amazon originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys and more.

How to watch the original Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie:

Want to watch the 2005 film starring Pitt and Jolie? Prime Video has the movie available to rent for $4.

Watch the official Mr. & Mrs. Smith trailer:

