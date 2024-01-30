Streaming

How to Watch the New 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine

David Lee/Prime Video
January 30, 2024

We've found your new binge-watch for the weekend.

Originally played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the 2005 film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith are back. Prime Video is reinventing the spy story as a streaming series starring the talented Donald Glover (Atlanta, Community) and Maya Erskine (PEN15, Blue Eye Samurai).  

Instead of a married couple that realizes they are working undercover for opposite agencies, Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith centers around two new agents who must pretend to be a happily married couple. The eight-episode series will drop to Prime Video on the evening of February 1. 

Amazon Prime members ($15/month) and Prime Video subscribers ($9/month) can stream all episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith when the drop on February 1 at 7 p.m. ET. 

Ready to find out if you prefer the original film or the new series? Read on to learn how to stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith at home.

When does Mr. & Mrs. Smith premiere?

Prime Video will release Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Thursday, February 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET. All eight episodes of the series will be dropped by February 2.

How to stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith online:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a Prime Video original, so it exclusively streams on Amazon's platform. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership or stand-alone Prime Video membership to watch the action-packed series. Access to Prime Video lets you watch other Amazon originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys and more.

How to watch the original Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie:

Want to watch the 2005 film starring Pitt and Jolie? Prime Video has the movie available to rent for $4.

Watch the official Mr. & Mrs. Smith trailer:

