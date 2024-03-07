The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational in on. Before golf's best head to Ponte Vedra Beach and The Players Championship, 69 players will make a stop at Bay Hill in Orlando for the fourth of eight signature events on the PGA Tour schedule.

Bay Hill is hosting nine of the top 10 golfers in the world rankings, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. This Arnold Palmer Invitational marks the second consecutive week that McIlroy is playing on the PGA Tour. Seeing as this tournament is part of the Open Qualifying Series, a spot in the field for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon is on the line.

The tournament has a purse of $20 million, with a first-place prize of $4 million. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, including the schedule, tee times and best livestream options.

How to Watch 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Without Cable

The Arnold Palmer Invitational will air on Golf Channel and NBC. If you don't have cable, you can stream the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational on FuboTV, ESPN+ and Peacock. Golf Fans can stream early morning coverage on ESPN+. Peacock will stream the simulcast of the NBC and Golf Channel throughout the tournament.

Peacock will simulcast NBC and Golf Channel’s broadcasts during all four days of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

NBC's streaming service costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, plus your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational on ESPN+

The Arnold Palmer Invitational will air on ESPN+. ESPN's subscription streaming platform costs $10.99 per month, or you can save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year. Sign up for ESPN+ below and check out the complete schedule for coverage. All times Eastern.

Thursday, March 7

First round: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Friday, March 8

Second round: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, March 9

Third round: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday, March 10

Final round: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

How to Watch 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational for Free

You can also watch the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational on FuboTV. The sports-focused live TV streaming service includes the Golf Channel and NBC. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer now o stream the Arnold Palmer Invitational online for free.

When is the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be held from Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10, 2024. The tournament will be played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational TV Schedule

Here is the full TV schedule for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, so yo know when to tune into the PGA Tour action.

Thursday, March 7

Golf Channel, Peacock: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Golf Channel, Peacock: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Golf Channel, Peacock: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

Golf Channel, Peacock: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times: Round 1

All times Eastern.

Tee No. 1

7:45 a.m. – Nick Dunlap

7:55 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger

8:05 a.m. – Luke List, Justin Lower

8:15 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee

8:25 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk

8:35 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

8:45 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose

8:55 a.m. – Jason Day, Tom Hoge

9:05 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

9:20 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

9:30 a.m. – Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam

9:40 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges

9:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, J.T. Poston

10:00 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

10:10 a.m. – Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

10:20 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

10:30 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon

10:40 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Højgaard

10:55 a.m. – David Ford (a), Webb Simpson

11:05 a.m. – Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen

11:15 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas

11:25 a.m. – Corey Conners, Eric Cole

11:35 a.m. – Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy

11:45 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:55 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

12:05 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im

12:15 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

12:30 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Harris English

12:40 p.m. – Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood

12:50 p.m. – Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

1:00 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

1:10 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

1:20 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

1:30 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry

1:40 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times: Round 2

All times Eastern.

Tee No. 1

7:45 a.m. – David Ford (a), Webb Simpson

7:55 a.m. – Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen

8:05 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas

8:15 a.m. – Corey Conners, Eric Cole

8:25 a.m. – Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy

8:35 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:45 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

8:55 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im

9:05 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

9:20 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Harris English

9:30 a.m. – Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood

9:40 a.m. – Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

9:50 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

10:00 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

10:10 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

10:20 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry

10:30 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott

10:40 a.m. – Nick Dunlap

10:55 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger

11:05 a.m. – Luke List, Justin Lower

11:15 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee

11:25 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk

11:35 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

11:45 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose

11:55 a.m. – Jason Day, Tom Hoge

12:05 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

12:15 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

12:30 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam

12:40 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges

12:50 p.m. – Brian Harman, J.T. Poston

1:00 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:10 p.m. – Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

1:20 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

1:30 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon

1:40 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Højgaard

