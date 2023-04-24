Shopping

The Best Diaper Bags for Spring Travel — Shop BÉIS, Dagne Dover, Herschel and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Diaper Bags That Don't Look Like Diaper Bags
Dagne Dover

As most parents can probably confirm — diaper bags are truly essential, especially when traveling with your a child. Whether you're a parent-to-be, a mom to a newborn or a father with a growing toddler, the diaper bag is arguably one of the most necessary pieces of baby gear that you can invest in this year. And while it's important for them to be practical — ideally with enough pocket space and inside compartments to secure all of your baby's essentials — it's also important that they meet your style needs, as well.

Even better than a "stylish" diaper bag is one that doesn't resemble a diaper bag at all. Sound too good to be true? Well, evidently, there's a pretty big market out there for the "anti-diaper bag" — and for good reason.

Whether you're a working parent or a guardian on-the-go, a more toned-down diaper bag ensures that you can confidently step into any environment or situation, without feeling like you're being restricted by a clunky, outdated bag. And with so many trendy diaper bag styles available to shop online — we're talking everything from a diaper bag backpack to a vegan leather shoulder bag — it can be overwhelming to know where to even look.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best diaper bags that are as practical as they are stylish for spring. Plus, be sure to check out the best celebrity-approved maternity outfit ideas, and shop everything you'll need (and want) to add to your baby registry — including everything from a stroller and car seat to a changing pad, baby carrier, stroller clips, bottles and more baby gear essentials.

The Best Diaper Bags of 2023

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack
Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon
Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack

Not only does this diaper tote double as a super stylish backpack, but it also attaches to a stroller for added convenience. 

$75
The Diaper Bag
Beis Diaper Bag
BÉIS
The Diaper Bag

Branded as the "anti-diaper bag," this beige style from BÉIS Travel (aka Shay Mitchell's company) comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and so much more.

$178
Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote
Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote
Dagner Dover
Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote

Carry all of your baby essentials while still looking stylish with this Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote on your arm. This diaper tote features a luggage sleeve, clips to your stroller and includes a mini changing mat, extra pouches and a zipper opening for easy access to your wipes. It also can also fit your laptop.

$215
HAPP Brand Levy Backpack
HAPP Brand Levy Backpack
HAPP Brand
HAPP Brand Levy Backpack

This top-rated Levy Backpack from HAPP Brand boasts the coolest boho aesthetic — all while having wide comfy straps and nine different compartments for storage.

$179
Honest Urban Convertible Tote Backpack
Honest Urban Convertible Tote Backpack
Honest
Honest Urban Convertible Tote Backpack

Leave it to Jessica Alba's Honest Company to design such a sleek and stylish diaper bag/backpack. 

$150
Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack

The diaper backpack trend is alive and well with this Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack — complete with a large main compartment that's perfect for holding all of your baby bag essentials.

$195
The Mini Convertible Water Resistant Faux Leather Diaper Bag
Fawn Design The Original Convertible Water Resistant Faux Leather Diaper Bag
Nordstrom
The Mini Convertible Water Resistant Faux Leather Diaper Bag

Faux leather is getting a lot of love this year and it's spreading into baby gear with The Mini Convertible Water Resistant Faux Leather Diaper Bag from Fawn Design. 

$100
Herschel Strand Duffle Sprout Bag
Herschel Strand Duffle Sprout Bag
Herschel
Herschel Strand Duffle Sprout Bag

Keep all the essential elements and products close by with this Herschel Strand Duffle Sprout Bag that boasts a buckle design shoulder strap.

$110
Fawn Design The Original Diaper Bag
Fawn Design The Original Diaper Bag
Babylist
Fawn Design The Original Diaper Bag

This isn't your mother's classic diaper bag — it's so much better. With its messenger bag structure and deep main compartment space, you can feel good and look even better while carrying this bag.

$180
Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag
Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag
Amazon
Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag

Whether you're in need of a wipe, diaper or any other baby bag essential, you'll have it handy with the Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag.

$189
Parker Baby Co. Birch Bag Diaper Backpack
Parker Baby Co. Birch Bag Diaper Backpack
Babylist
Parker Baby Co. Birch Bag Diaper Backpack

Made with durable waterproof canvas and vegan leather accents, the Birch Bag Diaper Backpack seamlessly blends durability and style — making it one of the best diaper bags on the market.

$90
Freshly Picked Minimal Diaper Backpack
Minimal Diaper Backpack
Babylist
Freshly Picked Minimal Diaper Backpack

The classic shoulder bag style meets a diaper bag practicality in this vegan leather-wrapped Minimal Diaper Backpack.

$189
Alex Mill Perfect Weekend Tote
Alex Mill Perfect Weekend Tote
Alex Mill
Alex Mill Perfect Weekend Tote

The tote baby bag style is a trend we never knew we needed.

$185
Caraa Large Baby Bag
Caraa Large Baby Bag
Caraa
Caraa Large Baby Bag

Practicality and style go hand-in-hand with this glossy Large Baby Bag from Caraa — which features stroller hooks and a luggage sleeve for added travel convenience.

$328
Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack
Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack
Amazon
Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack

Add this polished diaper backpack to your baby registry ASAP — it's a top-rated style for a reason.

$132

