It's time to start thinking about how you're going to celebrate the dads in your life. Every year, the task of finding the perfect Father’s Day gift becomes more and more challenging — especially when you’re on a budget. Instead of scrambling for a last-minute present, one standout gift idea that combines functionality and style is a designer wallet.

Right now, Coach Outlet if offering 70% off men's wallets that suit every kind of dad. A high-quality wallet that suits his style and preferences is the perfect Father's Day gift because every time he reaches for his wallet, he’ll be reminded of your love and thoughtfulness.

Shop Coach Wallet Deals

Whether Dad needs a brand new wallet to replace his old one or a more fashionable option with Coach's signature design details, you're sure to find a great option to gift on June 18. The Coach Outlet wallet sale has various styles, including bifold wallets, money clips and card cases.

Ahead, shop the best Father's Day wallets from Coach Outlet to gift Dad — all on sale for 70% off.

If you’re shopping for a tech-savvy dad but aren’t someone who keeps up with the latest gadgets yourself, check out the best Apple AirTag wallets and MagSafe wallets for Apple iPhones. For even more designer deals, Coach is also having a sale, taking up to 50% off handbags, shoes, and more styles for summer.

