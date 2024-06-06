Macaulay Culkin is opening up about his "complicated relationship" with fatherhood. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to share how becoming a father to two sons with his longtime partner, 35-year-old Brenda Song, has changed his outlook on Father's Day after the difficulties he faced with his father, Christopher "Kit" Culkin.

"If you know a little about me, then you'd know I've had a complicated relationship with Father's Day in the past," Culkin captioned his Instagram post on Wednesday.

Culkin explained that despite his convoluted relationship with his father, he's decided to "reinvent the wheel" since he started his family with Song. "Other than getting an hour or two of extra sleep, I try to make the day a celebration of my boys more than me," the Home Alone star shared. "After all, they are the ones who made me a father (no offense to Brenda)."

"In our house Father's Day isn't held in as high regard as birthdays or Christmas but it does mop the floor of such holidays as St. Patrick's day, Valentine's Day and the 4th of July. I try to do fun things for the boys on Father's Day. It's a special day," he added.

Macaulay Culkin took to Instagram to pen an ode to his sons, Dakota, 3, and a baby boy whose name has not been publicly revealed with Brenda Song. - Getty

"Father's Day isn't for me," he concluded the post, "it's for the people that make me feel like a father."