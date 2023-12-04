Macaulay Culkin is sharing his appreciation for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for his long-awaited star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Culkin took to Instagram on Monday to share some pics from the star ceremony, held on Friday, where he was joined by his longtime partner, 35-year-old Brenda Song, and the couple's two sons, who made a rare public appearance at the event.

As it turns out, the award plaque itself has been a particular hit with his kids.

"Thank you @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for the star," Culkin, 43, wrote in the caption. "My kid can’t stop playing with it."

The actor added that the fun event "was such a special day to spend with my friends and family."

Apart from Song and their sons, Culkin was also supported at the ceremony by Catherine O'Hara -- who played his character's mother in Home Alone -- and fellow former child actor Natasha Lyonne.

Meanwhile, Culkin and Song have been romantically linked since 2018. The couple, who have remained intensely private about their life together, welcomed their first son in April 2021, and their second in December 2022. The Walk of Fame ceremony marks the first time either child has been seen in public.

Culkin spoke with ET's Ash Crossan following the ceremony, and the actor said that having his boys present to witness his big day was "the whole reason to do this."

"It's the reason pretty much to do anything now," he marveled. "We always talk about how we don't remember our life before our kids -- it's a dream or a distant kind of concept, not a reality. I love the fact that my boys can come here and see a dog pee on my name."

