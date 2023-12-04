News

Macaulay Culkin Shares His Son's Adorable Reaction to Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

By Zach Seemayer
Published: 9:20 PM PST, December 4, 2023

The actor shared his thanks for the honor in a heartwarming Instagram post on Monday.

Macaulay Culkin is sharing his appreciation for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for his long-awaited star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Culkin took to Instagram on Monday to share some pics from the star ceremony, held on Friday, where he was joined by his longtime partner, 35-year-old Brenda Song, and the couple's two sons, who made a rare public appearance at the event.

As it turns out, the award plaque itself has been a particular hit with his kids.

"Thank you @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for the star," Culkin, 43, wrote in the caption. "My kid can’t stop playing with it."

The actor added that the fun event "was such a special day to spend with my friends and family."

Apart from Song and their sons, Culkin was also supported at the ceremony by  Catherine O'Hara -- who played his character's mother in Home Alone -- and fellow former child actor Natasha Lyonne.

Meanwhile, Culkin and Song have been romantically linked since 2018. The couple, who have remained intensely private about their life together, welcomed their first son in April 2021, and their second in December 2022. The Walk of Fame ceremony marks the first time either child has been seen in public.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Culkin spoke with ET's Ash Crossan following the ceremony, and the actor said that having his boys present to witness his big day was "the whole reason to do this."

"It's the reason pretty much to do anything now," he marveled. "We always talk about how we don't remember our life before our kids -- it's a dream or a distant kind of concept, not a reality. I love the fact that my boys can come here and see a dog pee on my name."

Video

Macaulay Culkin Brings Brenda Song to Tears With Touching Walk of Fame Speech

RELATED CONTENT:

Macaulay Culkin Shares What His Son Thinks of 'Home Alone' (Exclusive)

Movies

Macaulay Culkin Shares What His Son Thinks of 'Home Alone' (Exclusive)

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song: From Private Romance to Family of Four

News

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song: From Private Romance to Family of Four

'Home Alone' Reunion: Macaulay Culkin Honored by Catherine O'Hara

News

'Home Alone' Reunion: Macaulay Culkin Honored by Catherine O'Hara

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Sons Make Their Public Debut

News

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Sons Make Their Public Debut

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Hold Hands After Welcoming Baby No. 2

News

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Hold Hands After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Related Photos
Celebrities Who've Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
78 Photos
Celebrities Who've Received Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tags: