There was a McCallister family reunion in Hollywood, California, on Friday! Macaulay Culkin, who famously portrayed Kevin McCallister in 1990's Home Alone and 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Along with his real-life family -- including Brenda Song and their two children -- and friends -- such as Paris Jackson, Natasha Lyonne and Seth Green -- Culkin's Home Alone co-star, Catherine O'Hara, was there to pay tribute to her on-screen son. The 43-year-old actor was clearly overcome with emotion as he went to hug and greet O'Hara ahead of her heartfelt speech.

"Home Alone was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation," shared O'Hara, who portrayed matriarch Kate McCallister in the holiday films. Pointing to her co-star, she told the audience that the reason behind the success of the movies was all thanks to Culkin.

"Yes, he had a most excellent script [by John Hughes] and a wonderful director [Chris Columbus], but it is Macaulay's perfect performance as Kevin McCallister that gave us that little every boy on an extraordinary adventure," she gushed. "...You made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do. It was really like we had ambushed the home of a little boy named Kevin to make a movie, and he just went along with it for the fun of it."

O'Hara, 69, went on to praise Culkin's sense of humor, noting that it's "a sign of intelligence in a child and a key to surviving life at any age."

"You have brought that sense of sweet yet twisted yet totally relatable sense of humor to everything that you have chosen to do since Home Alone," the Schitt's Creek star concluded. "...Thank you for including me -- your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice -- to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you."

