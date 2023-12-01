Macaulay Culkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, and the ceremony was all about family.

Following heartfelt speeches from Catherine O'Hara -- who played his character's mother in Home Alone -- and fellow former child actor Natasha Lyonne -- who praised Culkin as a "loving patriarch to your beautiful siblings" -- Culkin himself stepped up to the podium, thanking his longtime partner, 35-year-old Brenda Song, and the couple's two sons, who made a rare public appearance at the ceremony.

"Lastly, but not leastly, I'd like to thank Brenda," the 43-year-old actor said as he concluded his remarks. "You are absolutely everything. You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am."

"You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known," he continued. "You've given me just all my purpose, you've given me family. After the birth of our two boys you've become my three favorite people. I love you so much."

Culkin and Song have been romantically linked since 2018. The couple, who have remained intensely private about their life together, welcomed their first son in April 2021, and their second in December 2022. The Walk of Fame ceremony marks the first time either child has been seen in public.

Of course, it wasn't all tear-jerking sentimentality at the ceremony. Culkin concluded his speech with a hilarious Home Alone reference for good measure

"To wrap things up and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just want to say 'Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!'" he said, to big laughs from the crowd.

Speaking with ET's Ash Crossan following the ceremony, Culkin said that having his boys present to witness his big day was "the whole reason to do this."

"It's the reason pretty much to do anything now," he marveled. "We always talk about how we don't remember our life before our kids -- it's a dream or a distant kind of concept, not a reality. I love the fact that my boys can come here and see a dog pee on my name."

