Macaulay Culkin Shares What His Son Thinks of 'Home Alone' (Exclusive)

Macaulay Culkin is one of the most iconic child actors of all time -- but what do his own kids think of his biggest roles?

ET's Ash Crossan spoke with the actor following his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Friday -- where he and longtime partner Brenda Song made a public appearance with their two sons for the first time -- and he admitted that he's already shown Home Alone to his elder son, two-year-old Dakota.

"I already showed it to him last year, he thinks it's so funny," he shared. "I convinced my oldest that he's the kid in the movie. I said, 'Remember you had yellow hair? Remember when you were getting the bad guys?' He's like, 'Yeah!' He is such a liar. I'm like, 'You don't remember any of that.'"

Macauley Culkin and Brenda Song pose with their eldest son, Dakota Song Culkin, at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. - Getty

Culkin and Song also share another son, who turns one in December, though they've never shared his name publicly. But both boys were present for their dad's big day, which Culkin told ET was "the whole reason to do this."

"It's the reason pretty much to do anything now," he marveled. "We always talk about how we don't remember our life before our kids -- it's a dream or a distant kind of concept, not a reality. I love the fact that my boys can come here and see a dog pee on my name."

Macauley Culkin and Brenda Song with their younger son at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. - Getty

And there was plenty more family love shared during the ceremony.

Following heartfelt speeches from Catherine O'Hara -- who played his character's mother in Home Alone -- and fellow former child actor Natasha Lyonne -- who praised Culkin as a "loving patriarch to your beautiful siblings" -- Culkin himself stepped up to the podium, thanking Song for her love and support.

"Lastly, but not leastly, I'd like to thank Brenda," he said as he concluded his remarks. "You are absolutely everything. You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am."

"You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known," he continued. "You've given me just all my purpose, you've given me family. After the birth of our two boys you've become my three favorite people. I love you so much."

