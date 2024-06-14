Shop
12 Best Men's Watches on Sale for Father's Day: Save on Citizen, Bulova, Timex and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:40 AM PDT, June 14, 2024

Shop Amazon's best Father's Day deals on watches to gift Dad this weekend.

In honor of Father's Day, which is just two days away, Amazon is offering impressive discounts on a number of premium watches for men. When it comes to choosing a great gift for Dad, you can’t go wrong with something that’s actually useful like a classic timepiece. From Citizen and Fossil to Bulova, Timex and Apple Watches, some of the biggest and best brands in watchmaking are majorly marked down right now, so you’ll surely find something he will love.

Wrist watches are more than just a practical means to tell the time — they can add a touch of personalized style to any outfit. No matter if you're looking for a glitzy gold timepiece or a sporty smartwatch, the best watches on Amazon include something for every occasion and budget that are all built with quality craftsmanship.

Whether he appreciates the finer things in life, is a fitness enthusiast, or loves cutting-edge technology, you won't want to miss out on these perfect Father's Day gifts. With Amazon Prime's speedy shipping, there's even a chance that your watch could still arrive by June 16. The clock is ticking on these markdowns though. Below, shop the best men's watch deals from Amazon's Father's Day sale that will boost Dad's style game and put a smile on his face.

Best Amazon Father's Day Deals on Men's Watches

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work-ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$319 $271

Shop Now

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.

$160 $91

Shop Now

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.

$375 $163

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS ) with Midnight Aluminum Case

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS ) with Midnight Aluminum Case

For the modern man who does it all, the S9 chip enables a super bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need, and redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

$429 $329

Shop Now

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play. 

$525 $394

Shop Now

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Save 30% on this ageless, American style from Fossil. Offering a stainless steel case with silver and brown dial, this watch is long-lasting and durable.

$115 $67

Shop Now

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'

You'll never be late again — well, you might be late, but at least you'll arrive in style wearing this sophisticated, two-tone Bulova Men's Watch.

$575 $431

Shop Now

Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch

Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch

For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.

$180 $75

Shop Now

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2 has the best of Fitbit and Google. It comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management, with 100% recycled light aluminum housing making it comfortable to wear.

$350 $290

Shop Now

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

For an affordable yet classic watch, you can't beat the price of this two-tone stainless steel timepiece. 

$69 $48

Shop Now

Bulova Men's Classic Surveyor Watch

Bulova

Bulova Men's Classic Surveyor Watch

This updated classic automatic watch offers all of the detail and fine quality you would expect in a luxury watch, at an accessible price. The silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet is paired with a rich blue dial to make a beautifully detailed, quality timepiece.

$350 $262

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch

For those with a Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the right option. It includes advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis and manually tracks more than 90 exercises.

$400 $340

Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

