Dad can be notoriously difficult to shop for. If you dad loves to travel, the only thing that beats gifting him an airline ticket is arguably a brand new suitcase. Luckily, Monos just kicked off a Father's Day sale filled with luggage that will make his day and every upcoming trip one to remember.

For a limited time, Monos is offering up to 15% off carry-ons and suitcases. Whether Dad has a family vacation planned or is always on the go for work, Monos makes some of our favorite luggage that will have him traveling in style.

Shop the Monos Sale

It's time to upgrade that old suitcase your dad has been carting around for decades. Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last, with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience.

The brand is best known for its Carry-On suitcase with high-performance gliding wheels and a durable polycarbonate shell. You can get its upgraded sibling, the Carry-On Pro, for $50 off. Featuring a built-in front compartment for easy access to your travel essentials, the Carry-On Pro fits a 16" laptop and is designed to fit in the overhead bin of almost any flight.

Ahead, shop the best Monos luggage deals to find the perfect Father's Day gift for your frequent flying dad.

Carry-On Pro Monos Carry-On Pro The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage. $325 $276 Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Plus Monos Carry-On Pro Plus An extra front compartment and larger carry-on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage. $345 $293 Shop Now

Check-In Medium Monos Check-In Medium If her travel plans are extended, try this medium-sized checked bag made with a water-resistant polycarbonate hard shell and high-performance 360° spinner wheels. It features a luxuriously soft, anti-microbial lining, made from 100% recycled polyester. This Rose Quartz shade is one of many stylish options. $355 $302 Shop Now

Metro Duffel Monos Metro Duffel The black, blue and grey nylon styles of this popular Metro Tote are included in the sale. It's perfect for schlepping baby gear, laptops for work, gym essentials or other items. The nifty Metro Classic Kit, which is a smaller bag with compartments for keys and cards, detaches from the main bag for peak functionality. $210 $189 Shop Now

Hybrid Carry-On Monos Hybrid Carry-On The beautiful champagne shade of the Hybrid Carry-On is 10% off and the brand says it's lightweight yet virtually unbreakable. Reviews call it the best luggage available at this price point. $325 $293 Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: