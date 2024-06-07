Shop
Monos Father's Day Sale: Save on Luggage, Duffels, Backpacks and More Travel Gifts for Dad

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Monos Father's Day Sale
Monos
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:05 PM PDT, June 7, 2024

The Monos Father's Day sale has perfect gifts for the dad who loves to travel, including best-selling luggage.

Dad can be notoriously difficult to shop for. If you dad loves to travel, the only thing that beats gifting him an airline ticket is arguably a brand new suitcase. Luckily, Monos just kicked off a Father's Day sale filled with luggage that will make his day and every upcoming trip one to remember. 

For a limited time, Monos is offering up to 15% off carry-ons and suitcases. Whether Dad has a family vacation planned or is always on the go for work, Monos makes some of our favorite luggage that will have him traveling in style.

Shop the Monos Sale

It's time to upgrade that old suitcase your dad has been carting around for decades. Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last, with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience.

The brand is best known for its Carry-On suitcase with high-performance gliding wheels and a durable polycarbonate shell. You can get its upgraded sibling, the Carry-On Pro, for $50 off. Featuring a built-in front compartment for easy access to your travel essentials, the Carry-On Pro fits a 16" laptop and is designed to fit in the overhead bin of almost any flight.

Ahead, shop the best Monos luggage deals to find the perfect Father's Day gift for your frequent flying dad.

Carry-On Pro

Carry-On Pro
Monos

Carry-On Pro

The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage.

$325 $276

Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Plus

Carry-On Pro Plus
Monos

Carry-On Pro Plus

An extra front compartment and larger carry-on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage. 

$345 $293

Shop Now

Check-In Medium

Check-In Medium
Monos

Check-In Medium

If her travel plans are extended, try this medium-sized checked bag made with a water-resistant polycarbonate hard shell and high-performance 360° spinner wheels. It features a luxuriously soft, anti-microbial lining, made from 100% recycled polyester. This Rose Quartz shade is one of many stylish options. 

$355 $302

Shop Now

Metro Duffel

Metro Duffel
Monos

Metro Duffel

The black, blue and grey nylon styles of this popular Metro Tote are included in the sale. It's perfect for schlepping baby gear, laptops for work, gym essentials or other items. The nifty Metro Classic Kit, which is a smaller bag with compartments for keys and cards, detaches from the main bag for peak functionality. 

$210 $189

Shop Now

Hybrid Carry-On

Hybrid Carry-On
Monos

Hybrid Carry-On

The beautiful champagne shade of the Hybrid Carry-On is 10% off and the brand says it's lightweight yet virtually unbreakable. Reviews call it the best luggage available at this price point.

$325 $293

Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

