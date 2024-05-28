If your dad is a golfer whose dedication to a beautifully played round defines him, picking out the perfect Father's Day gift for him is easy.

Whether your dad or father figure in your life that you're shopping for plays year-round or needs to stock up on gear for the next season, we've found everything to refresh his golf wardrobe and accessories, as well as improve his game that'll make the perfect Father's Day gift.

Skip the gift baskets for Dad and gift him something that he would love and use for the entire golf season. We've put together the best golf Father's Day gift ideas for every golf dad who can be tricky to shop for. It doesn't matter if he's just getting started teeing off at the golf course or he's already making big swings, these Father's Day golf gifts are sure to make him smile.

From rangefinders to best-selling bags and personalized golf balls, shop the best Father's Day golf gifts below to give your golfer the extra spring in his step he needs to dominate all the way from the course to the clubhouse.

Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer Amazon Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer If the golfer you're shopping for wants to improve their game, this analyzer works by attaching a small sensor to any golf club and displaying metrics via the Blast app through Bluetooth technology. $180 $167 Shop Now

Therabody Wave Solo Amazon Therabody Wave Solo This ultra-portable vibrating roller massage delivers pinpointed pressure and vibration to focused areas for reduced tension and improved movement. $79 Shop Now

ABC Jogger lululemon ABC Jogger These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric. $128 Shop Now

Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch Dick's Sporting Goods Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch If your golfer loves a gadget, he's going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats so he can track his game in real time. $200 $150 Shop Now

Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Impress the golfer in your life by gifting him this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash. $210 $200 Shop Now

