From attire to rangefinders, these are the best Father's Day gifts the golfer in your life really wants.
If your dad is a golfer whose dedication to a beautifully played round defines him, picking out the perfect Father's Day gift for him is easy.
Whether your dad or father figure in your life that you're shopping for plays year-round or needs to stock up on gear for the next season, we've found everything to refresh his golf wardrobe and accessories, as well as improve his game that'll make the perfect Father's Day gift.
Skip the gift baskets for Dad and gift him something that he would love and use for the entire golf season. We've put together the best golf Father's Day gift ideas for every golf dad who can be tricky to shop for. It doesn't matter if he's just getting started teeing off at the golf course or he's already making big swings, these Father's Day golf gifts are sure to make him smile.
From rangefinders to best-selling bags and personalized golf balls, shop the best Father's Day golf gifts below to give your golfer the extra spring in his step he needs to dominate all the way from the course to the clubhouse.
Uncommon Goods Golf Lover's Whiskey Set
Remind him of the good times on the green with these glasses that fit perfectly on a golf ball coaster.
Nike Infinity Pro 2
This unisex golf shoe provides the comfortable foam cushioning of the Nike React plus the traction of a golf shoe.
Uncommon Goods Funny Golf Sweatshirt
This adorable golf-dad cotton-blend sweatshirt reads: "Definition of golf: an endless series of tragedies obscured by the occasional miracle."
Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer
If the golfer you're shopping for wants to improve their game, this analyzer works by attaching a small sensor to any golf club and displaying metrics via the Blast app through Bluetooth technology.
Arccos On Course Tracking System With A.I. Powered GPS Rangefinder
Help him track his shots from his iPhone or Android using the incredible data-compiling technology from Arccos. It includes 14 sensors (one for every club in his bag) and adjusts in real-time to weather, elevation and temperature, making it the most precise rangefinder in the game.
Therabody Wave Solo
This ultra-portable vibrating roller massage delivers pinpointed pressure and vibration to focused areas for reduced tension and improved movement.
ABC Jogger
These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.
Microfiber Waffle Pattern Golf Towel (3-pack)
Make life easier for your favorite golfer with these microfiber towels, perfect for removing dirt, sand and debris from your clubs or keeping hands dry. Plus, they conveniently clip onto a golf bag.
Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch
If your golfer loves a gadget, he's going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats so he can track his game in real time.
Wilson Sleeve of 3 Personalized Golf Balls
Customize these pro-grade Wilson golf balls with any name, nickname or inside joke to make sure your favorite golfer will always be able to keep track of them.
Graphic Image On the Green Golf Score Book
Fancy gadgets aren't the only way to track a golf game. Help him keep a physical copy of scores in this stunning leather golfing journal, a perfect keepsake for any golf fan.
Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag
Impress the golfer in your life by gifting him this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash.
