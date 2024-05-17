Father’s Day gifts can be difficult to shop for. Dads are notoriously gruff about their present preferences. But some gifts are sentimental, silly or so fantastically fun that even the most Al Bundy of dads will have to grin when opening them. A smile means gifting mission accomplished! It's even better if the gift gets a lot of usage. Keep reading for personalized and novel gift ideas for Father's Day.

Is he a grill master, beer lover, music fan or fine watch aficionado? Dads have a lot of interests, so we found custom gifts for every taste. For the men who earn a place in our hearts, there’s a special gift to express how we appreciate them.

These gift ideas are unusual picks, but there is surely one that will soothe his inner picky giftee. Maybe you’re shopping for a grandpa, uncle or a pet dad — we have you covered. These gifts are nearly guaranteed to bring a smile to his face and put to good use. It is his day! Laugh at the bad dad jokes, but draw the line at pulling his finger if he asks.

Scroll through for the best gift ideas for Father's Day 2024 from Etsy, Uncommon Goods, Amazon and more.

Personalized Hardwood Cutting Boards Personalization Mall Personalized Hardwood Cutting Boards Is Dad a barbeque or grill master? Get him a personalized cutting board to slice dinner on. It'll give him a sense of pride that only comes from a gift from his loved ones. $70 and up $45 and up Shop Now

Dad Beer Koozie Amazon Dad Beer Koozie For the beer-loving father, a silly beer koozie that says, "Dad, we love you more than you love beer." He will get a chuckle every time he uses it! $11 Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: