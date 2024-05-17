Shop
Gifts

Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Has Everything: Shop Novelty, Sports, Beer Gifts and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Father's Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything
Getty
By Erica Radol
Published: 2:34 PM PDT, May 17, 2024

Dads come in all shapes and sizes. Their gifts should be as unique as they are.

Father’s Day gifts can be difficult to shop for. Dads are notoriously gruff about their present preferences. But some gifts are sentimental, silly or so fantastically fun that even the most Al Bundy of dads will have to grin when opening them. A smile means gifting mission accomplished! It's even better if the gift gets a lot of usage. Keep reading for personalized and novel gift ideas for Father's Day.

Is he a grill master, beer lover, music fan or fine watch aficionado? Dads have a lot of interests, so we found custom gifts for every taste. For the men who earn a place in our hearts, there’s a special gift to express how we appreciate them. 

These gift ideas are unusual picks, but there is surely one that will soothe his inner picky giftee. Maybe you’re shopping for a grandpa, uncle or a pet dad — we have you covered. These gifts are nearly guaranteed to bring a smile to his face and put to good use. It is his day! Laugh at the bad dad jokes, but draw the line at pulling his finger if he asks.

Scroll through for the best gift ideas for Father's Day 2024 from Etsy, Uncommon Goods, Amazon and more. 

Personalized Hardwood Cutting Boards

Personalized Hardwood Cutting Boards
Personalization Mall

Personalized Hardwood Cutting Boards

Is Dad a barbeque or grill master? Get him a personalized cutting board to slice dinner on. It'll give him a sense of pride that only comes from a gift from his loved ones.

$70 and up $45 and up

Shop Now

The Freshner Custom Air Freshener For Car

The Freshner Custom Air Freshener For Car
The Freshner

The Freshner Custom Air Freshener For Car

Put his photo or a family member's, including the floofy four-legged ones, on a custom car air freshener. If this doesn't bring a smile to his face, we don't know what will!

Uncommon Goods Funny Golf Sweatshirt

Uncommon Goods Funny Golf Sweatshirt
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Funny Golf Sweatshirt

An adorable golf-dad cotton-blend sweatshirt that reads "Definition of golf: an endless series of tragedies obscured by the occasional miracle."

Etsy 'Smells Like He's Playing Willie Nelson Again' Funny Candle

Etsy 'Smells Like He's Playing Willie Nelson Again' Funny Candle
Etsy

Etsy 'Smells Like He's Playing Willie Nelson Again' Funny Candle

If your Dad loves the national treasure Willie Nelson and burns candles, this one is sure to be a hit.

Personalization Mall Limited-Edition Personalized Hanes ComfortWash T-Shirt

Personalization Mall Limited-Edition Personalized Hanes ComfortWash T-Shirt
Personalization Mall

Personalization Mall Limited-Edition Personalized Hanes ComfortWash T-Shirt

Give him bragging rights with a custom retro-style super-soft T-shirt. There are many other styles to choose from — for the best dads ever only.

$33 $23

Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Mostly Cool (Sometimes Hot) Dad Color Change Mug

Uncommon Goods Mostly Cool (Sometimes Hot) Dad Color Change Mug
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Mostly Cool (Sometimes Hot) Dad Color Change Mug

Shop this cheeky, silly mug for your partner. It says 'Cool Dad' when cold, but when filled with a hot beverage, the text changes to 'Hot Dad.' Perfect for his daily cup of java and a sweet reminder of your feelings for him. 

DuoMuo Retro Record Coasters for Drinks with Vinyl Player Holder for Music Lovers, Set of 6

DuoMuo Retro Record Coasters for Drinks with Vinyl Player Holder for Music Lovers, Set of 6
DuoMuo

DuoMuo Retro Record Coasters for Drinks with Vinyl Player Holder for Music Lovers, Set of 6

For the vinyl-loving dad, these cool record coasters are a place to put his drink.

Dad Beer Koozie

Dad Beer Koozie
Amazon

Dad Beer Koozie

For the beer-loving father, a silly beer koozie that says, "Dad, we love you more than you love beer." He will get a chuckle every time he uses it!

Cask Cartel Motorhead Ace Of Spades - Straight Bourbon

Cask Cartel Motorhead Ace Of Spades - Straight Bourbon
Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel Motorhead Ace Of Spades - Straight Bourbon

For the heavy dad, this Motörhead-approved bourbon is aged four years on charred oak and would make Lemmy proud. For cool dads only!

Pottery Barn Grant Leather Watch Roll

Pottery Barn Grant Leather Watch Roll
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Grant Leather Watch Roll

For the dad who really loves his watches, consider a custom leather watch roll for safekeeping. Add a monogram for an extra considerate touch.

Rico Industries - NFL Football Mug with Number One Dad

Rico Industries - NFL Football Mug with Number One Dad
Amazon

Rico Industries - NFL Football Mug with Number One Dad

For football dads, gift him a mug with his favorite football team logo. The design lets him know he is your number one dad -- a major gifting score.

OneAge Multitool Knife with I Love You

OneAge Multitool Knife with I Love You
OneAge

OneAge Multitool Knife with I Love You

For the MacGyver-type, this all-in-one tool has several different sweet note options, like 'I Love You,' best dad, best grandpa, best uncle and more. The reviews say the tool works very well! 

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best High School Graduation Gifts to Shop for the Class of 2024

Gifts

The Best High School Graduation Gifts to Shop for the Class of 2024

Father's Day Gift Guide 2024: Find the Best Gift for Every Type of Dad

Gifts

Father's Day Gift Guide 2024: Find the Best Gift for Every Type of Dad

The Best College Graduation Gift Ideas to Shop for 2024 Grads

Shop

The Best College Graduation Gift Ideas to Shop for 2024 Grads

How to Watch the Panthers vs. Bruins NHL Playoffs Game 6 Tonight

Streaming

How to Watch the Panthers vs. Bruins NHL Playoffs Game 6 Tonight

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer

Best Lists

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer

 

Tags:

Latest News