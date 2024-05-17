Dads come in all shapes and sizes. Their gifts should be as unique as they are.
Father’s Day gifts can be difficult to shop for. Dads are notoriously gruff about their present preferences. But some gifts are sentimental, silly or so fantastically fun that even the most Al Bundy of dads will have to grin when opening them. A smile means gifting mission accomplished! It's even better if the gift gets a lot of usage. Keep reading for personalized and novel gift ideas for Father's Day.
Is he a grill master, beer lover, music fan or fine watch aficionado? Dads have a lot of interests, so we found custom gifts for every taste. For the men who earn a place in our hearts, there’s a special gift to express how we appreciate them.
These gift ideas are unusual picks, but there is surely one that will soothe his inner picky giftee. Maybe you’re shopping for a grandpa, uncle or a pet dad — we have you covered. These gifts are nearly guaranteed to bring a smile to his face and put to good use. It is his day! Laugh at the bad dad jokes, but draw the line at pulling his finger if he asks.
Scroll through for the best gift ideas for Father's Day 2024 from Etsy, Uncommon Goods, Amazon and more.
Personalized Hardwood Cutting Boards
Is Dad a barbeque or grill master? Get him a personalized cutting board to slice dinner on. It'll give him a sense of pride that only comes from a gift from his loved ones.
The Freshner Custom Air Freshener For Car
Put his photo or a family member's, including the floofy four-legged ones, on a custom car air freshener. If this doesn't bring a smile to his face, we don't know what will!
Uncommon Goods Funny Golf Sweatshirt
An adorable golf-dad cotton-blend sweatshirt that reads "Definition of golf: an endless series of tragedies obscured by the occasional miracle."
Etsy 'Smells Like He's Playing Willie Nelson Again' Funny Candle
If your Dad loves the national treasure Willie Nelson and burns candles, this one is sure to be a hit.
Personalization Mall Limited-Edition Personalized Hanes ComfortWash T-Shirt
Give him bragging rights with a custom retro-style super-soft T-shirt. There are many other styles to choose from — for the best dads ever only.
Uncommon Goods Mostly Cool (Sometimes Hot) Dad Color Change Mug
Shop this cheeky, silly mug for your partner. It says 'Cool Dad' when cold, but when filled with a hot beverage, the text changes to 'Hot Dad.' Perfect for his daily cup of java and a sweet reminder of your feelings for him.
DuoMuo Retro Record Coasters for Drinks with Vinyl Player Holder for Music Lovers, Set of 6
For the vinyl-loving dad, these cool record coasters are a place to put his drink.
Dad Beer Koozie
For the beer-loving father, a silly beer koozie that says, "Dad, we love you more than you love beer." He will get a chuckle every time he uses it!
Cask Cartel Motorhead Ace Of Spades - Straight Bourbon
For the heavy dad, this Motörhead-approved bourbon is aged four years on charred oak and would make Lemmy proud. For cool dads only!
Pottery Barn Grant Leather Watch Roll
For the dad who really loves his watches, consider a custom leather watch roll for safekeeping. Add a monogram for an extra considerate touch.
Rico Industries - NFL Football Mug with Number One Dad
For football dads, gift him a mug with his favorite football team logo. The design lets him know he is your number one dad -- a major gifting score.
OneAge Multitool Knife with I Love You
For the MacGyver-type, this all-in-one tool has several different sweet note options, like 'I Love You,' best dad, best grandpa, best uncle and more. The reviews say the tool works very well!
