12 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts in 2024 That Dad Will Actually Use

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
12 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts in 2024
Getty Images
By Wesley Horvath
Published: 3:13 PM PDT, May 31, 2024

Get some great ideas for customizable Father's Day gifts from top brands like Uncommon Goods, Mark & Graham, Amazon, and more.

Father’s Day is almost here, and we’re already scrambling after getting some not-so-subtle gift-related hints from all the father figures in our lives. No matter your budget, a customizable gift is a great way to show you care — as it is one-of-a-kind after all. To help you find the best personalized Father's Day gifts without bringing out the hot glue gun and crafting paper, we’ve picked out excellent customizable gifts dad would love to open on June 16th.

We’ve sleuthed the web to find the perfect personalized gifts from Amazon, Mark & Graham, Uncommon Goods, Shutterfly and more. Whether your dad, grandpa, husband or father-in-law can’t wait for his morning cup of coffee or has a serious case of wanderlust, the thought behind the personalization is sure to warm his heart.

From custom photo books to monogrammed luggage and cufflinks, you’re bound to find some inspiration for a great personalized gift idea below.

Mark & Graham Nomad Rugged Case For AirPods

Mark & Graham Nomad Rugged Case For AirPods
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Nomad Rugged Case For AirPods

Keep Dad's Apple AirPods safe with this durable and customizable case from Mark & Graham. Choose between multiple different fonts to monogram your dad's initials on this charging case. 

Shutterfly Best Dad Ever Photo Book

Shutterfly Best Dad Ever Photo Book
Shutterfly

Shutterfly Best Dad Ever Photo Book

Surprise Dad with a completely personalized photo album. Choose the size of the photo book, the cover type, page type and the cover photo and you're ready to fill this with your favorite memories of you and your father. 

$50 $40

Shop Now

Away The Bigger Carry-On

Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away

Away The Bigger Carry-On

Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself. 

Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board

Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board
Uncommon Goods

Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board

Treat Dad to a personalized cheese board, so he can enjoy endless charcuterie spreads when he's relaxing on his days off or when he's hosting his next party.

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle

Make sure Dad stays hydrated all summer long with the fully customizable Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle. You can choose the color of the cap, strap, bottle and boot. Once you finalize his fave color combination, personalize it with some custom text or several Hydro Flask graphics.

$38-$55

Shop Now

JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker

JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker
JBL

JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker

Now Dad can listen to his favorite tunes on the go with the JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker, which you can personalize with an image for an extra special touch.

$150 $120

Shop Now

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron
Hedley & Bennett

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron

The perfect gift for the Dad who's the ultimate home chef — this apron comes in various colors and patterns to choose from. Plus, enjoy complimentary embroidery when you use the code CUSTOMDAD to make it uniquely his.

Uncommon Goods Custom Super Dad Book

Uncommon Goods Custom Super Dad Book
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Custom Super Dad Book

Who wouldn't want to be transformed into their own superhero? Turn your dad into a comic book hero with this personalized comic book from Uncommon Goods.

Personalized Name Cufflinks

Personalized Name Cufflinks
Etsy

Personalized Name Cufflinks

Give your Dad or husband something nice to wear to all his formal events with these custom-made cufflinks.

Starting at $17

Shop Now

Mark & Graham Self Heating Mug

Mark & Graham Self Heating Mug
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Self Heating Mug

Dad will never drink a lukewarm coffee again with this self-warming smart mug. Plus, you can add his initial for a custom touch.

$119 $95

Shop Now

Casetify Custom Phone Case

Casetify Custom Phone Case
Casetify

Casetify Custom Phone Case

Dad will love his new personalized magsafe phone case that'll protect his phone from up to 8 foot drops. You can customize the Casetify phone case to fit most type of devices, choose the color of the case, and customize the text (it allows up to 8 characters) for Dad.

$98 $92

Shop Now

Wilson Sleeve of 3 Personalized Golf Balls

Wilson Sleeve of 3 Personalized Golf Balls
Amazon

Wilson Sleeve of 3 Personalized Golf Balls

Customize these pro-grade Wilson golf balls with any name or nickname to make sure your favorite golfer will always be able to keep track of them.

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

