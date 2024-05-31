From insulated mugs to gift boxes and portable espresso machines, shop the best Father's Day gifts for coffee-loving dads.
There are dads who love coffee, and then there are dads who LOVE coffee. Finding a highly caffeinated present for coffee connoisseurs can seem deceptively easy, but the java-obsessed know that coffee drinking is a lifestyle that can make it difficult to wow them. If your dad depends on his morning cuppa Joe, we've made it easier than ever to find the perfect Father's Day gift that will leave any caffeine-fiend dad totally buzzing.
Looking to wow the at-home barista in your life? A cold brew coffee maker will knock their socks off and the frequency of their cafe visits down. Know a chronic coffee consumer, constantly on the go? A travel coffee mug or portable espresso maker could be a total game changer for them. And for those who savor their coffee to the slowest of extremes, self-warming smart mugs exist now, and yes, they definitely need one.
From bean grinders to roasters and a gift box that will send Dad on a road trip across the U.S. specialty coffee scene, the world of java has no shortage of gifting options for you to select from. With Father's Day quickly approaching on June 16, shop the best gift ideas to give your dad the gift of better mornings.
Coffee Subscriptions and Gift Sets
Bean Box U.S. Coffee Road Trip
Specialty coffee marketplace Bean Box recently debuted this coast to coast coffee tasting tour featuring 12 expertly-curated artisan coffees from different U.S. regions. Send Dad on a tastebud road trip with the best small-batch coffee roasters in the U.S.
Atlas Coffee Gift Subscription
The perfect gift for the coffee lover who loves new adventures, each box includes a curation of the world's best coffees, a postcard from a new country each month, tasting notes, brewing tips and more.
Trade Coffee Subscription
Explore more than 450 coffees from over 55 indie roasters to personalize this coffee subscription to your dad's unique tastes. Trade's digital gift coffee subscription gives something fresh and exciting for many mornings to come.
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Bean Box's most popular coffee-tasting experience lets you choose from 1, 3, 6 or 12-month gift subscription plans. Each box includes four fresh, expertly-curated coffees every month along with an artisan treat and tasting notes.
Don Pablo Whiskey Infused Coffee Gift Set
For the whiskey and coffee-loving dad, give the best of both worlds with these whiskey-infused coffee beans. The beans are soaked in whiskey to create this fun and unique roast.
Espresso and Coffee Makers
Mini Portable Espresso Machine
Sometimes you just want an espresso on the go, but you don't want to wait in a long line at a coffee shop. Thankfully, this mini espresso machine gives you the satisfaction of brewing your own espresso while you're away from your kitchen. The airtight seal on this machine allows you to carry it around in your bag without fear. It really puts a new spin on grab-and-go java.
Kavako Glass Pour Over Coffee Maker
A pour-over is the best way to recreate the rich, robust, full-flavored coffee you get at a specialty shop. Unlike paper filters which rob you of coffee's natural essential oils, Kavako's double filter is laser-cut with an additional mesh inside to provide a clear rich tasting balanced coffee.
Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker
This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another that has a plunger to press the coffee grounds down.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
With over 40 blends available, from espressos to large cups, each Vertuo coffee has a character of its own. Plus, it comes with a Aeroccino milk frother to make delicious cappuccinos and lattes with perfectly steamed milk.
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker
The K-Supreme coffee maker features Keurig's new MultiStream Technology to provide you with a flavorful single cup of coffee.
Coffee Accessories
YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug
This insulated travel mug does it all and will keep their iced coffee cold or hot coffee warm for hours. It's the perfect gift for the new dad who'll always be on the go.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.
YETI Rambler 10 oz Stackable Mug
At only 10 oz. this stackable mug is a great option for those who just need a little caffeine to get their mornings started.
Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder
The serious coffee lover is particular about their ground coffee. That's where the Bodum Bistro Blade Grinder comes in (it's one of the great gifts for coffee lovers). You can customize the grind for pour over coffee, a French press, iced coffee or espresso to get the most out of quality coffee.
Breville BMF600XL Milk Cafe Milk Frother
Upgrade at-home lattes and cappuccinos with Breville's state-of-the-art milk frother with adjustable temperatures and attachments for different drinks.
Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.
