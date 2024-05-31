There are dads who love coffee, and then there are dads who LOVE coffee. Finding a highly caffeinated present for coffee connoisseurs can seem deceptively easy, but the java-obsessed know that coffee drinking is a lifestyle that can make it difficult to wow them. If your dad depends on his morning cuppa Joe, we've made it easier than ever to find the perfect Father's Day gift that will leave any caffeine-fiend dad totally buzzing.

Looking to wow the at-home barista in your life? A cold brew coffee maker will knock their socks off and the frequency of their cafe visits down. Know a chronic coffee consumer, constantly on the go? A travel coffee mug or portable espresso maker could be a total game changer for them. And for those who savor their coffee to the slowest of extremes, self-warming smart mugs exist now, and yes, they definitely need one.

From bean grinders to roasters and a gift box that will send Dad on a road trip across the U.S. specialty coffee scene, the world of java has no shortage of gifting options for you to select from. With Father's Day quickly approaching on June 16, shop the best gift ideas to give your dad the gift of better mornings.

Coffee Subscriptions and Gift Sets

Atlas Coffee Gift Subscription Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Gift Subscription The perfect gift for the coffee lover who loves new adventures, each box includes a curation of the world's best coffees, a postcard from a new country each month, tasting notes, brewing tips and more. $109 $99 6 Months Shop Now

Trade Coffee Subscription Trade Trade Coffee Subscription Explore more than 450 coffees from over 55 indie roasters to personalize this coffee subscription to your dad's unique tastes. Trade's digital gift coffee subscription gives something fresh and exciting for many mornings to come. $60 3 Bags Shop Now

Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean Box Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean Box's most popular coffee-tasting experience lets you choose from 1, 3, 6 or 12-month gift subscription plans. Each box includes four fresh, expertly-curated coffees every month along with an artisan treat and tasting notes. Starting at $24 Shop Now

Espresso and Coffee Makers

Mini Portable Espresso Machine Amazon Mini Portable Espresso Machine Sometimes you just want an espresso on the go, but you don't want to wait in a long line at a coffee shop. Thankfully, this mini espresso machine gives you the satisfaction of brewing your own espresso while you're away from your kitchen. The airtight seal on this machine allows you to carry it around in your bag without fear. It really puts a new spin on grab-and-go java. $55 Shop Now

Kavako Glass Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon Kavako Glass Pour Over Coffee Maker A pour-over is the best way to recreate the rich, robust, full-flavored coffee you get at a specialty shop. Unlike paper filters which rob you of coffee's natural essential oils, Kavako's double filter is laser-cut with an additional mesh inside to provide a clear rich tasting balanced coffee. $33 $30 Shop Now

Coffee Accessories

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.

$130 $104 Shop Now

Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder Amazon Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder The serious coffee lover is particular about their ground coffee. That's where the Bodum Bistro Blade Grinder comes in (it's one of the great gifts for coffee lovers). You can customize the grind for pour over coffee, a French press, iced coffee or espresso to get the most out of quality coffee. $43 $25 With Coupon Shop Now

