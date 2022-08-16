Florence Pugh is standing by her choice to wear a see-through gown. In the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, the 26-year-old actress claps back at critics of the sheer Valentino gown she wore to the luxury brand's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture runway show in Rome last month.

"I was comfortable with my small breasts, and showing them like that -- it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable," she says. "It was just alarming, how perturbed they were. They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never wank over me. Well, don’t. "

"Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none?" she adds. "What. Is. So. Terrifying?"

As for how her family felt about the completely see-through gown, Pugh recalls, "I went to see my gran, and she goes, 'So what’s all of this business about your nipples then?' [After seeing photos] She gasped because the dress was so beautiful."

Pugh previously spoke out against the "vulgar" comments she received after wearing the gown in an Instagram post.

"Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it," she wrote. "... Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise."

In addition to addressing the gown controversy and revealing her recent split from Zach Braff in the Harper's Bazaar article, Pugh speaks to the public's reaction to her and Harry Styles' on-screen sex scenes in their upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling. Styles' real-life girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, directed the film.

"When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry," Pugh says. "Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that."

Don't Worry Darling will hit theaters Sept. 23.

