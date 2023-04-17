Shopping

Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home: Save Now on Best-Selling Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry Cookware

By Sydney Sweetwood
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ayesha Curry Cookware Sale
Amazon

With spring holidays like Mother's Day around the corner, this season has a lot of home cooking in store. Nothing sparks joy quite like saving money on something you know you’ll use every day like all the tools, utensils, appliances, dishes, and cookware used in the kitchen. To save you time in the kitchen this spring, Amazon is currently offering incredible discounts on kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja and KitchenAid, along with Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry cookware. 

Shop Amazon's Kitchen Sale

To help you prepare delicious spring dinners or find the perfect Mother's Day gift for cooks and food lovers, we've gathered our favorite Amazon deals to save on colorful highly-rated cookware and appliances for the new season. 

Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook, Amazon's kitchenware discounts include Keurig coffee makers, Ninja Foodi cookers, Le Creuset cast irons and plenty more to spruce up your home. Hurry to shop the best kitchen and cookware deals available on Amazon to upgrade your kitchen this spring with a pop of color.  

Best Spring Kitchen Deals at Amazon Now

Rachael Ray Create Delicious Deep Nonstick Frying Pan
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Deep Nonstick Frying Pan
Amazon
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Deep Nonstick Frying Pan

Featuring a light blue shimmer finish and PlatinumShield Technology silver nonstick for effortless food release, Rachael Ray's nonstick fry pan makes cleanup a breeze.

$35$29
Ayesha Curry 9-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Ayesha Curry 9-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Ayesha Curry 9-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set

This cookware set is a great gift for home chefs who emulate Ayesha Curry's signature style of simplicity and fearless fun. The set include two saucepans, one 5.5-qt Dutch oven, one 8.5-inch skillet, and one 12-inch skillet. 

$100$84
GreenPan 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
GreenPan 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
GreenPan 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

GreenPan's cookware set is incredibly durable and scratch-resistant. Plus, it is oven and broiler-safe up to 600°F to support all of your cooking needs. 

$400$270
Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond Knives
Amazon
Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set

Selena Gomez used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. Score this Amazon deal and save on Selena's rainbow knife set to give your kitchen tools a spring refresh, while supplies last.

$90$50
WITH COUPON
DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
Amazon
DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer

The lightweight, compact Dash air fryer switches from oil to AirCrisp Technology, reducing fat by 70-80% without sacrificing flavor.

$80$70
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler
Amazon
HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler

If you start your mornings hitting the floor running and don’t have time to prepare your iced coffee, the HyperChiller will chill your coffee in less than 60 seconds. It works with ALL types of coffee makers whether you use a single brew or a K-Cup by brewing directly in to your HyperChiller.

$25$12
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Save now on Keurig's single serve coffee brewer in six different colors. 

$100$88
KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid KHM512IC 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
Amazon
KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer

This KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer can seriously elevate your at-home baking antics.

$60$55
Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Qt Multi-Cooker
Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Qt Multi-Cooker
Amazon
Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Qt Multi-Cooker

Ninja's Foodi PossibleCooker Pro features 8 cooking functions for all kinds of dishes: slow cook, sear/sauté, steam, keep warm, sous vide, rraise, bake, and proof.

$150$130
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Flame
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 Qt

The Le Creuset Sauteuse is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. The unique shallow yet wide size is perfect for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals. 

$300$240

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day

Shop Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Ahead of Mother's Day

Drew Barrymore's Sustainable Home Collection with Grove Co. Is on Sale

Save On Caraway's Best Mother's Day Gifts for Moms Who Love to Cook

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

The Best Instant Brand Deals at Amazon: Save Big on Kitchen Appliances

The New Always Pan From Our Place Can Handle All Your Kitchen Needs

KitchenAid's Color of the Year Is Here to Brighten Your Day

The Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Spring Cooking

The Best Ninja and KitchenAid Deals at Amazon's Kitchen Outlet To Shop